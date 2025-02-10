Silicon Creations Expands Clocking IP Portfolio on TSMC N2P Technology including Novel Temperature Sensor Design

A member of the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem for over 12 years, Silicon Creations has won the TSMC OIP Partner of the Year award for eight consecutive years, demonstrating its leadership in the field and commitment to innovation.

ATLANTA, GA, February 10, 2025 – Silicon Creations, a leading provider of high-performance analog and mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), today announced the successful tape-out of a chip on the TSMC N2P process including a novel temperature sensor design and an expanded portfolio of clocking IP to support next-generation semiconductor products.

The newly developed temperature sensor using N2P technology marks a departure from traditional BJT-based temperature sensing methods. This innovative design is compatible with current leading-edge semiconductor fabrication processes while offering a complete and SoC integration-friendly temperature monitoring solution. By addressing evolving industry needs, this sensor underscores Silicon Creations’ commitment to innovation within existing and future semiconductor technologies.

In addition to the temperature sensor, the chip on the TSMC N2P process expands Silicon Creations’ silicon-proven 2nm portfolio, which includes a wide range of precision clocking solutions such as phase-locked loops (PLLs) and oscillators. As an industry leader in both clocking IP – including ring-based and LC-based PLLs – and high-speed interface IP (SerDes), Silicon Creations continues to set the standard for high-performance, reliable, integration-friendly designs.

Silicon Creations’ clocking portfolio includes:

Jitter-optimized, power-optimized, and area-optimized PLLs

Fast-frequency-hopping frequency-locked loops (FLLs)

Free-running oscillators

Low-noise crystal oscillators

Low-noise clock buffers

Commitment to Excellence and Quality

Silicon Creations offers over 700 unique IP products, including more than 450 different PLLs, designed to meet diverse customer requirements. The company’s ISO-9001 certification reflects its adherence to strict quality processes, ensuring designs meet target specifications. Extensive silicon testing across process, voltage, and temperature (PVT) variations, along with detailed test reports, reduces risk for customers and accelerates time-to-market.

Proven Track Record

With over 500 customers, Silicon Creations’ IP has been integral to more than 1,600 mass production chips and has been deployed in over 12 million 12-inch wafers. The company’s robust portfolio and focus on customer success have solidified its reputation as a trusted partner in the semiconductor industry.

A member of the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem for over 12 years, Silicon Creations has won the TSMC OIP Partner of the Year award for eight consecutive years, demonstrating its leadership in the field and commitment to innovation.

About Silicon Creations

Silicon Creations provides world-class silicon intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing PLLs, SerDes and high-speed differential I/Os. Silicon Creations’ IP is in production from 2 to 180 nanometer process technologies, with 2nm GDS available for deployment. With a complete commitment to customer success, its IP has an excellent record of first silicon to mass production in customer designs. Silicon Creations, founded in 2006, is self-funded and growing. The company has development centers in Atlanta, USA, and Krakow, Poland, and worldwide sales representation. For more information, visit www.siliconcr.com.

Silicon Creations is a self-funded, leading silicon IP developer with offices in the US and Poland, and sales representation worldwide. The company provides world-class silicon intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing (PLLs), oscillators, low-power, high-performance SerDes and high-speed differential I/Os for diverse applications including smart phones, wearables, consumer devices, processors, network devices, automotive, IoT, and medical devices. Silicon Creations' IP is proven and/or in high-volume mass production in process technologies up to the most advanced available in the industry.





