ListenAI Licenses Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 6 IP, Bringing Seamless Wireless Connectivity to its Edge AI Portfolio

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 11, 2025 — Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced that ListenAI Technology (ListenAI), a pioneering leader in intelligent terminal system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, has licensed the Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 6 IP to enhance its portfolio of Edge AI processors. ListenAI’s AI-based processors target a wide range of applications that use audio, voice and vision to enhance the user experience across automotive, home appliances, education and office, consumer electronics, and other fields.

The rising demand for smarter, more connected devices in every aspect of our lives calls for cutting-edge wireless solutions. From voice-controlled appliances and intelligent wearables to automotive systems and IoT devices, edge AI applications increasingly require seamless connectivity. ListenAI has been at the forefront of innovation since its inception, focusing on the deep integration of cutting-edge artificial intelligence algorithms with proprietary chip designs. ListenAI’s adoption of Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 6 IP for their new Wi-Fi 6 SoC ensures that these devices can meet the performance, reliability, and power efficiency demands of today’s interconnected world.

“Working together with Ceva, the industry leader of IP for the smart edge, has enabled us to bring enhanced wireless connectivity to our edge AI portfolio, cost-effectively and efficiently,” said Shao Zhiyong, Chief Technology Officer at ListenAI Technology. “This collaboration empowers us to deliver exceptional performance and seamless connectivity in our AI-driven products, setting a new standard for user experience in the rapidly evolving edge AI era.”

“We believe that robust and efficient wireless connectivity is essential for the performance of edge AI devices,” said Tal Shalev, vice president and general manager of the wireless IoT business unit at Ceva. “Our Wi-Fi 6 IP enables ListenAI’s edge AI portfolio to seamlessly connect, process, and respond in real time, empowering smarter interactions and delivering the reliability, speed, and efficiency demand from intelligent devices.”

The enhanced connectivity solutions developed through this partnership will expand ListenAI’s product offerings, combining robust wireless capabilities with advanced AI-driven features. This integration addresses the growing need for intelligent devices to process data at the edge, reducing latency and ensuring reliable performance in applications ranging from autonomous vehicles to smart homes.

About Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi

The Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi IP family is a comprehensive suite of IPs and platforms for embedding Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (Wi-Fi 4), 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5), 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6/6E) or 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) into SoC/ASSP. Together with the Ceva-Waves Bluetooth IP family – both Bluetooth Low Energy and Bluetooth dual mode versions ­– the Wi-Fi IP family forms part of Ceva’s popular and production-proven Ceva-Waves Wireless Connectivity portfolio. Each Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi solution incorporates PHY modem functions and MAC functions, including Full MAC software protocol stack. The IP is provided with an integration-ready processor and operating-system- agnostic platform, simplifying deployment in SoC/ASSP designs. An optimized Wi-Fi & Bluetooth coexistence interface with a Packet Traffic Arbiter is also available for smooth simultaneous operation. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-waves-wi-fi/.

About ListenAI

ListenAI Technology is a high-tech enterprise specializing in providing intelligent terminal system on chip (SoC) chips, which can be widely used in home appliances, education and office, consumer electronics, smart car and other fields. Since its establishment, the company has been committed to deeply coupling cutting-edge artificial intelligence algorithms with independently leading chip designs, creating ultimate cost-effective single-chip solutions, and promoting the true arrival of the era of intelligent connectivity of all things. Learn more at https://www.listenai.com.

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today’s most advanced smart edge products. From wireless connectivity IPs (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP), to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs and sensor fusion solutions, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 18 billion of the world’s most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva: Powering the Smart Edge™

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com





