OpenAI to tape-out on TSMC 3nm this year
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (February 11, 2025)
OpenAI will tape-out its first chip on TSMC 3nm later this year, reports Reuters, with the intention of putting it into volume production in 2026.
The chip will be used for both training and inference. It has been designed by an in-house team of 40 people led by Richard Ho. The team is working in collaboration with Broadcom.
