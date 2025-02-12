Semiconductor Giants Navigate AI Boom & Trade War

By EETimes (February 11, 2025)

The semiconductor industry, a critical engine of the global economy, is currently undergoing a complex transformation, driven by the explosive boom of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing. However, the industry also faces macroeconomic uncertainties and evolving geopolitical swifts.

Recent earnings reports from industry leaders like TSMC, AMD, Intel, and provide a glimpse into this shifting landscape, revealing opportunities and challenges.

Click here to read more ...







