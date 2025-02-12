Could Thomas Caulfield lead Intel or a merged Intel-GloFo?

By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (February 11, 2025)

Speculation has started to circulate that Thomas Caulfield, CEO of Globalfoundries Inc., could be set to replace Pat Gelsinger as permanent CEO of struggling chip giant Intel.

The recent announcement of an executive reshuffle at Globalfoundries has prompted the speculation but there are both pro and contra indicators. This has led observers to question whether Caulfield may be destined to be executive chair of a company formed by a merger between Intel and Globalfoundries.

