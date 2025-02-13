Ceva, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

ROCKVILLE, MD., February 13, 2025 – Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Financial results for the fourth quarter and all periods presented reflect Ceva’s continuing operations only, with the Intrinsix business reflected as a discontinued operation, unless otherwise noted.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Total revenue of $29.2 million, up 21% year-over-year

Royalty revenue of $13.5 million, up 9% year-over-year, and the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year royalty revenue growth

Record high 623 million Ceva-powered units shipped, up 38% year-over-year

Secured major licensing deals – Wi-Fi architecture license with global MCU leader & cellular DSP license with U.S. mobile OEM for in-house 5G modem

Full Year 2024 Highlights:

Total revenue of $106.9 million, up 10% year-over-year

Royalty revenue of $46.9 million, up 18% year-over-year

Annual Ceva-powered smart edge devices shipments reach record 2 billion units – over 60 devices sold every second

Expanded leadership in wireless connectivity and grew customer base in edge AI and sensing – 43 license agreements signed, 12 of which licensed multiple technologies, 9 of which were first-time customers and 11 of which were with OEMs

GAAP loss per share of $0.37, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share doubled year-over-year to $0.36

Amir Panush, Chief Executive of Ceva, commented: “We are pleased to finish the year with another strong quarter, with total revenues up 21% year-over-year, and ahead of our guidance. The continued strength of our licensing business is highlighted by two strategic customer agreements signed in the quarter, which reinforce our long-term relationships with these key customers and hold the potential to drive meaningful long-term royalty streams in the years to come. In royalties, strong end market demand across nearly every vertical we address enabled us to deliver our fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year royalty growth, as our customers shipped a record high of 623 million Ceva-powered smart edge devices.”

Mr. Panush continued: “2024 was a pivotal year for Ceva. We successfully concluded long-term licensing partnerships with key customers in our core markets and expanded our customer base and TAM with new engagements. Our market leadership is also evident in our royalty business, where our customers shipped a record 2 billion Ceva-powered smart devices in 2024. Overall, our diverse customer base, spanning multiple industries and end markets, creates a powerful foundation for driving licensing growth and generating strong, long-term royalty revenues, further enhanced by the expanding role of AI across industries and everyday life.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Review

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $29.2 million, a 21% increase compared to $24.2 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2023. Licensing and related revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $15.7 million, a 33% increase compared to $11.8 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $13.5 million, a 9% increase compared to $12.3 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2023.

During the quarter, twelve IP licensing agreements were concluded, targeting a wide range of end markets and applications, including 5G smartphones, Wi-Fi-enabled MCUs, edge AI for consumer IoT, sensor fusion software for mobile, and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular IoT connectivity for a range of consumer and industrial IoT applications. Two of the deals signed were with OEMs and three were first-time customers.

GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 88%, as compared to 91% in the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.1 million, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $2.8 million for the same period in 2023. GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.7 million, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $8.1 million reported for the same period in 2023. GAAP diluted loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.07, as compared to GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.34 for the same period in 2023.

GAAP net income including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.8 million. GAAP diluted income per share including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.16.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 89%, as compared to 92% for the same period in 2023. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $4.5 million, as compared to non-GAAP operating income of $1.9 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $2.7 million and $0.11, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share of $2.3 million and $0.10, respectively, reported for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.4 million. Non-GAAP diluted income per share including the discontinued operation for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.10.

Full Year 2024 Review

Total revenue for 2024 was $106.9 million, an increase of 10%, when compared to $97.4 million reported for 2023. Licensing and related revenue for 2024 was $60.0 million, an increase of 4%, when compared to $57.6 million reported for 2023. Royalty revenue for 2024 was $46.9 million, representing an increase of 18%, as compared to $39.9 million reported for 2023.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of Ceva, added: “In 2024, we drove double-digit revenue growth and doubled our non-GAAP EPS, through focused execution and operating efficiency. Our strategic focus on customer engagements to achieve better deal economics and value is producing excellent results as is evident by the year-over-year growth in annual licensing revenue. As we look to the future, we are confident in our ability to continue on our organic growth trajectory and to capitalize on non-organic opportunities to accelerate our growth.”

In 2024, 43 licensing deals were concluded, including 11 with OEMs and 9 with first-time customers. 12 of these customers licensed multiple technologies from Ceva. A record 2 billion Ceva-powered smart edge devices were shipped, including a record 1.1 billion Bluetooth devices, a record 179 million Wi-Fi devices, a record 170 million Cellular IoT devices, 340 million smartphones and 170 million other smart edge devices powered by Ceva DSPs, AI accelerators and sensor fusion software.

GAAP operating loss for 2024 was $7.5 million, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $13.5 million reported for 2023. GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share for 2024 were $8.8 million and $0.37, respectively, compared to GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share of $18.4 million and $0.79, respectively, reported for 2023.

GAAP net loss including the discontinued operation for 2023 was $11.9 million. GAAP diluted loss per share including the discontinued operation for 2023 was $0.51.

Non-GAAP operating income for 2024 was $10.2 million, compared with $3.6 million reported for 2023. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for 2024 were $9.0 million and $0.36, respectively, compared to $4.4 million and $0.18 reported for 2023. Non-GAAP net income including the discontinued operation for 2023 was $2.4 million. Non-GAAP diluted income per share including the discontinued operation for 2023 was $0.10.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Ceva repurchased approximately 32,000 shares for approximately $1 million under the company’s stock repurchase program. Overall in 2024, Ceva repurchased approximately 375,000 shares for approximately $8.5 million.

