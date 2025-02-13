Paras Defence Invests in Logic Fruit Technologies to Boost Defence Tech Capabilities at AERO India 2025

Bangalore, India – February 13, 2025 – Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd., a leading player in the defense and aerospace sector, has made a strategic investment in Logic Fruit Technologies Pvt. Ltd. by acquiring a minority stake as part of Logic Fruit’s maiden investment round.

The announcement was made at AERO India 2025, one of the world’s premier aerospace and defense exhibitions, showcasing India’s advancements in indigenous technology development.

With this partnership, Logic Fruit Technologies will gain enhanced resources and strategic collaboration to accelerate AI-driven embedded solutions, high-speed data processing, and real-time computing architectures.

Speaking at AERO India 2025, Munjal Sharad Shah, Managing Director of Paras Defence, stated: "This investment reinforces our vision of being at the forefront of India's defence and aerospace technology landscape. Logic Fruit's strong research orientation and deep-tech expertise make them a valuable partner in developing next-generation solutions. Together, we aim to push the boundaries of high-performance computing and defence technology, contributing to India's technological self-reliance."

The investment will further support advanced mission-critical systems, expanding our impact in next-gen radar, surveillance, and electronic warfare applications. Additionally, this collaboration will enhance the capabilities of Paras Anti-Drone Technologies Pvt. Ltd., reinforcing India’s defense technology ecosystem.

"Paras Defence’s investment is a testament to the strength of our deep-tech expertise and research-driven approach. This partnership will enable us to scale our innovations, strengthen our R&D capabilities, and contribute more significantly to India’s Indigenous defense technology ecosystem," said Sanjeev Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Logic Fruit Technologies.

With over 100 high-end technology solutions delivered globally, Logic Fruit collaborates with DRDO labs, DPSUs like ISRO, DRDO HAL, and BEL, and global leaders like AMD, Altera, Keysight Technologies, and Lattice (USA) to develop next-gen technologies for critical applications. The product portfolio includes soft IPs like PCIe Controllers and JESD204C Controllers, and hardware products like Single-board computers. Logic Fruit has also built complete systems like IF & RF Recorders, Scalable data acquisition systems, and AI-powered avionics displays, which are critical for modern defense.

This investment paves the way for cutting-edge research, advanced product development, and stronger industry collaborations, positioning Logic Fruit and Paras Defence as key players in India’s evolving defense-tech landscape.





