Qualitas Semiconductor entered into IP Licensing Agreement with a Leading Korean System Semiconductor Design Company

SEOUL, South Korea – February 14, 2025 – QUALITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as "Qualitas") (KOSDAQ: 432720), a leading provider of high-speed interconnect solutions, has announced today that it has signed an IP licensing agreement with a leading Korean system semiconductor design company.

Qualitas will provide TX PHY IP for Timing Controller (TCON) applications through this agreement. This technology is a key component that enables high-speed interface communication within the TCON IC of display panels and is widely used in LCD, OLED, and Micro LED display panels.

Qualitas offers a range of IP solutions for TCON applications, including eDP (Embedded DisplayPort) v1.4b and v1.5a RX PHY IP, TX PHY IP supporting intra-panel interfaces, as well as eDP TX and RX controller IP. Notably, the eDP v1.5a PHY IP, introduced last year, complies with the latest standards and features high-speed data transmission and superior power efficiency.

The Korean system semiconductor design company that signed this agreement has collaborated with Qualitas since 2020, successfully executing multiple projects together. This latest agreement is the result of Qualitas's ability to deliver customized solutions that meet the customer’s stringent technical and reliability requirements. The partnership is expected to maximize technological synergy and enhance both companies' competitiveness in the next-generation display semiconductor market.

With this agreement, Qualitas’s solutions will be integrated into the display products of a top-tier global IT company. This company utilizes high-performance displays across various product lines, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Dr. Duho Kim, CEO of Qualitas, stated, "This agreement demonstrates the strong competitiveness of our high-performance display IP solutions in the market. Moving forward, we will continue to advance cutting-edge semiconductor design technologies through close collaboration with our customers."

About Qualitas Semiconductor

Qualitas Semiconductor is a leading provider of high-speed interconnect technology, a crucial infrastructure for the 4th Industrial Revolution, supporting advancements in AI, automotive, mobile devices, and display applications. Specializing in high-speed interconnect circuit design and ultra-fine semiconductor processes, Qualitas Semiconductor delivers comprehensive high-speed interconnect solutions and ‘In-depth’ technical support.



