ARM signs Meta as first chip product customer, says report

By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (February 14, 2025)

ARM has signed Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook, as its first customer for a chip product as it transitions from being only a licensor of chip IP, according to the Financial Times.

The chip, a server CPU for data centers, will be customizable for multiple customers with Meta as the first, the report said. The chip is due to be announced later this year, it added. Since its formation in 1990 ARM has focussed on licensing circuits designs and its architecture to chip companies in return for royalties on subsequent chip sales.

Click here to read more ...







