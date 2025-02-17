TSMC Will Not Take Over Intel Operations, Observers Say

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (February 17, 2025)

TSMC will not take over the chipmaking operations of struggling U.S. rival Intel, according to industry analysts.

TSMC is considering taking a controlling stake in Intel Foundry as urged by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, according to a Bloomberg report last week, citing one person close to the matter. A few days later, the Wall Street Journal reported that Broadcom is interested in buying Intel Products if a potential investor takes over Intel Foundry.

