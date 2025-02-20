Logic Fruit Technologies to Showcase Innovations at Embedded World Europe 2025

Nuremberg, Germany – February 20, 2025 -- Logic Fruit Technologies is excited to announce its participation in Embedded World Europe 2025, taking place from March 11th to 13th, 2025, in Nuremberg, Germany.

Logic Fruit Technologies will be exhibiting its latest innovations at Booth no #5-421B, where the company will highlight its cutting-edge FPGA design and AI/ML integration solutions for embedded systems.

Embedded World is a premier global event that brings together the entire embedded community, providing a unique platform for industry experts, key players, and associations to exchange insights and explore advancements in the embedded systems industry.

The event covers a wide range of topics, from components and modules to operating systems, hardware and software design, M2M communication, and much more.

Logic Fruit Technologies leads in FPGA-based solutions, specializing in high-speed protocols like PCIe, JESD, Ethernet, and USB. With expertise in real-time data processing and AI/ML technologies, the company delivers solutions that meet the most demanding industry needs. Its portfolio includes a wide range of protocols such as 1G/10G/40G/100G Ethernet, PCIe (Gen1-Gen6), USB3.0/4.0, CPRI/ORAN, DisplayPort, ARINC818, CXL, and JESD204B, C, and D.

Schedule an appointment with our team to discover how our cutting-edge FPGA and AI/ML solutions can enhance your embedded systems. We look forward to connecting with you at Embedded World 2025!





