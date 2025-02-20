Intel in advanced talks to sell Altera to Silverlake
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (February 19, 2025)
Intel is reported by Bloomberg to be at an advanced stage in exclusive negotiations to sell a majority stake in its FPGA unit Altera to private equity fund Silverlake Partners.
Previously Intel had also talked to Bain and San Francisco Partners about an Altera deal but now the discussions are said to be solely with Silverlake.
