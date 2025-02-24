Siemens delivers certified and automated design flows for TSMC 3DFabric technologies

February 24, 2025 - Plano, Texas, USA - Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today, as part of its ongoing collaboration with TSMC, the readiness of an automated and certified workflow for TSMC’s InFO packaging technology using Siemens industry-leading advanced packaging integration solutions.

“Siemens is pleased that our continued collaboration with TSMC has delivered a certified Xpedition Package Designer automated workflow driven by Innovator3D IC that provide customers with an expanding number of design avenues, even as time and design complexity pressures continue to rise,” said AJ Incorvaia, senior vice president, Electronic Board Systems, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “The combination of Siemens’ industry-leading Innovator3D IC driven semiconductor packaging solutions and TSMC’s leading-edge 3DFabric advanced packaging platforms such as InFO enable our many mutual customers to achieve truly remarkable and industry-disrupting innovations.”

Siemens’ automated design workflows for TSMC’s InFO_oS and InFO_PoP technologies are driven by the heterogeneous integration cockpit capabilities of the Innovator3D IC™ solution and includes Xpedition™ Package Designer software, HyperLynx™ DRC, and Calibre® nmDRC software technologies, which are all industry leaders in semiconductor package design.

“Siemens has been a longstanding partner of TSMC, consistently increasing its value to the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem by offering high-quality solutions that support next-generation semiconductor designs using TSMC’s leading-edge advanced process and packaging technologies,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of Ecosystem and Alliance Management Division at TSMC. “We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration with OIP ecosystem partners like Siemens, enabling our customers to bring innovative semiconductor designs to future AI, HPC, and mobile applications.”

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.





