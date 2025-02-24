Quadric Announces Lee Vick is New VP Worldwide Sales

February 24, 2025 -- QuadricTM today announced the appointment of Lee Vick as Vice President, Worldwide Sales effective immediately. Mr. Vick will lead Quadric’s worldwide field operations as the company expands globally with innovative artificial intelligence (AI) intellectual property (IP) that can run both machine learning inference workloads and traditional digital signal processing (DSP) and control algorithms.

Prior to joining Quadric, Mr. Vick served as the Vice President of Sales and Vice President of Strategic Marketing at Movellus. With over 30 years’ experience in sales, field applications engineering, and system engineering at highly technical semiconductor-related companies including Synopsys, Cadence, Intel, and Texas Instruments, Mr. Vick has a well-rounded engineering and sales background that should help propel Quadric’s success.

“Quadric’s first customers are using our IP to design innovative AI-enabled chips. Lee’s unique combination of commercial experience as well as architecture and design expertise will be essential to help these pioneering customers achieve design success while we engage with new customers and expand our reach around the world,” stated Veerbhan Kheterpal, co-founder and CEO of Quadric.

“The enormous demand for integrating AI engines into new SoCs is clear, but what is less clear is the presence of qualified AI IP providers. Until now silicon designers have been forced to develop their own AI inference solutions, but the challenge is that the pace of AI algorithm change has greatly outstripped the ability of hardware teams to keep up. Quadric is the only AI processor IP provider that have proven that they can run tomorrow’s algorithms on hardware taped out today, with a robust software infrastructure and a single architecture that scales from 1 TOP to hundreds of TOPS,” said Mr.Vick.

Quadric’s ChimeraTM processor is the only fully C++ programmable AI/ML inference solution that delivers the energy efficiency of a dedicated neural network accelerator plus the full flexibility of a programmable solution in a single architecture. A significant advantage of Quadric’s solution is that neural network graphs and C++ code are merged into a single, fully programmable software application. Only one tool chain is required for scalar, vector, and matrix computations.

About Quadric

Quadric Inc. is the leading licensor of fully programmable, general-purpose neural processor IP (GPNPU) capable of running both machine learning inference workloads and traditional DSP and control algorithms. Quadric’s unified hardware and software architecture is optimized for on-device ML inference, delivering up to 840 TOPs in both commercial grade and automotive-grade safety-enhanced versions. Learn more at: www.quadric.io.





