Imagination takes efficiency up a level with latest D-Series GPU IP

The Imagination DXTP GPU IP extends battery life when accelerating graphics and compute workloads on mobile and other power-constrained devices.

February 25, 2025 -- Today Imagination Technologies announces its latest GPU IP, Imagination DXTP, which sets a new standard for the efficient acceleration of graphics and compute workloads on smartphones and other power-constrained devices. Thanks to an array of micro-architectural improvements, DXTP delivers up to 20% improved power efficiency (FPS/W) on popular graphics workloads when compared to its DXT equivalent.

“The global smartphone market is experiencing a resurgence, propelled by cutting-edge AI features such as personal agents and enhanced photography,” says Peter Richardson, Partner & VP at Counterpoint Research. “However, the success of this AI-driven revolution hinges on maintaining the high standards users expect: smooth interfaces, sleek designs, and all-day battery life. As the market matures, consumers are gravitating towards premium devices that seamlessly integrate these advanced AI capabilities without compromising on essential smartphone qualities.”

Offering up to 64 GPixel/s, 2 TFLOPS FP32 and 8 TOPS INT8 in an ultra-parallel compute engine running at 1GHz, DXTP is available in two off-the-shelf configurations and has already been licensed for use in mobile and automotive. In addition to performance and efficiency optimisations, DXTP is highly flexible, featuring fully secure GPU multitasking (via Imagination’s low-overhead, hardware-based virtualisation technology) and the ability to run graphics and compute operations at the same time with minimal overhead.

“Zelos is integrating the advanced, power-efficient compute of Imagination DXTP into our upcoming chip,” says Cheng Chen, Technical Director at Zelos. “Imagination’s GPUs combine the performance of ultra-parallel processing with the flexibility that comes from a highly programmable architecture, making them the ideal platform for accelerating our AI models.”

DXTP is supported by Imagination’s well-established software ecosystem and award-winning SDK and tools. It ships with highly optimised OpenCL™ compute libraries that boost GPU utilisation for popular AI tasks, as well as reference kits for oneAPI and TensorGraph that accelerate the porting of existing code onto Imagination-based hardware. Optimised LiteRT support for Imagination GPUs will enable high performance AI on Android™. App developers have access to the PowerVR developer tools for low-level performance analysis, debugging, trace capturing, as well as expert support through the Imagination developer forum.

“Imagination DXTP is a real example of many small steps achieving big gains and of the resourcefulness of Imagination’s engineering teams,” says James Chapman, Chief Product Officer, Imagination. “The set of performance and efficiency improvements inside DXTP will enable future smartphones to run the next wave of gaming and AI applications with even lower power consumption than before.”

DXTP is the final product of Imagination’s D-Series GPU family which includes the high-performance IMG DXD with DirectX FL11_0 for the desktop market and the innovative IMG DXS for the safety-critical automotive market.





