Meet T2M @ MWC 2025 to learn about Cutting-Edge RF, Wireless, Automotive Semiconductor IP Cores & ASIC services
Feburary 26, 2025 - T2M a leading independent global provider of semiconductor IP cores is excited to announce its participation in Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week.
As a trusted partner for next-generation wireless technologies T2M will be engaging with industry leaders to promote leadership solutions in advanced process nodes for Cellular & Wireless RF Semiconductor IP Cores, including Multi Constellation GNSS, SDR, NTN, Bluetooth 6, WIFI 7 as well as a complete range of Interface Semiconductor IP Cores some IP Cores are extracted from Production SoCs.
With the increasing demand for high-performance, more reliable, power-efficient, and scalable communication solutions, T2M and its partners are at the forefront of developing cutting-edge Semiconductor IP Cores that powers next-generation SoCs.
Meet Us at MWC 2025
T2M invites chipset manufacturers, OEMs, and technology innovators to connect and discuss how our Cellular and Wireless RF Semiconductor IP Cores can enhance their next-generation wireless solutions.
Our team will be available for face-to-face meetings at MWC 2025 to discuss licensing, partnerships, and technology integration, please reach out to schedule a meeting.
For more information or to arrange a conference call, please contact us at: contact@t-2-m.com
About T2M:
T2M is a leading global technology company specializing in licensing Semiconductor IP Cores, providing a comprehensive portfolio of wireless, cellular, and connectivity IPs for chipsets that enable the development of next-generation products.
