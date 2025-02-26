Semiconductor Industry Faces a Seismic Shift
Intel’s potential sale and split, Arm’s own chip, supply chain geopolitics, and Europe’s ambitions
By Pablo Valerio, EETimes (February 25, 2025) .
The semiconductor industry is undergoing a period of dramatic upheaval, marked by the potential breakup of Intel and sale to Broadcom and/or TSMC, the rise of Arm as a chip manufacturer, and increasing geopolitical tensions. This seismic shift will have far-reaching implications for the semiconductor supply chain, the balance of power within the industry, and the future of technological innovation.
