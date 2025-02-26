Baya Systems and Semidynamics Collaborate to Accelerate RISC-V System-on-Chip Development
Optimizing data movement for next-generation AI, ML and HPC applications
SANTA CLARA, Calif. and BARCELONA, Spain – February 26, 2025 – Baya Systems, a leader in system IP technology that empowers the acceleration of intelligent compute, and Semidynamics, a provider of fully customizable high-bandwidth and high-performance RISC-V® processor IP, today announced a collaboration to boost innovation in development of hyper-efficient, next-generation platforms for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.
The collaboration integrates Semidynamics’ family of 64-bit RISC-V processor IP cores, known for their exceptional memory bandwidth and configurability, with Baya Systems’ innovative WeaveIP™ Network on Chip (NoC) system IP. WeaveIP is engineered for ultra-efficient, high-bandwidth, and low-latency data transport, crucial for the demands of modern workloads. Complementing this is Baya Systems’ software-driven WeaverPro™ platform, which enables rapid system-level optimization, ensuring that key performance indicators (KPIs) are met based on real-world workloads while providing unparalleled design flexibility for future advancements.
New computational platforms are needed to address the challenges of advanced AI and machine learning in market segments such as data centers, infrastructure, automotive and edge IoT applications. To keep pace with technology advancements, these platforms must balance processing power with efficient data movement. As AI, ML and HPC workloads grow exponentially and systems shift to larger scales and chiplets, the focus is shifting from raw compute power to efficient data transfer between processors and chiplets.
“Our customers need high-performance compute that doesn’t get bottlenecked by inefficient data transport,” said Roger Espasa, CEO of Semidynamics. “Partnering to pre-integrate with Baya Systems’ WeaveIP technology accelerates development timelines for our mutual customers, eliminating this bottleneck and enabling a new level of performance for AI and HPC applications.”
Baya Systems, fresh off its Series B funding, has emerged as a key player in semiconductor innovation. Its NoC solutions are chiplet-ready and engineered for extreme scalability, seamlessly complementing Semidynamics’ flexible, high-bandwidth architectures.
“Our mission is to support our customers’ processor IP choices while providing the SoC connectivity backbone for the expanding RISC-V ecosystem,” said Dr. Sailesh Kumar, CEO of Baya Systems. “Together with Semidynamics, we’re enabling SoC designers to push the boundaries of performance, efficiency and scalability in AI and HPC applications.”
Both Semidynamics and Baya Systems will be at Embedded World 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany from March 11-13, where they will showcase how their technologies accelerate next-generation SoC designs. To learn more about this collaboration and how it transforms AI and HPC projects, visit bayasystems.com.
About Semidynamics
Semidynamics is a provider of fully customizable high-bandwidth and high-performance RISC-V processor IP. Their cores are designed for applications requiring high memory bandwidth and efficient data handling, making them ideal for AI, ML, and HPC applications.
About Baya Systems
Baya Systems is leading the next wave of foundational, high-performance and modular semiconductor systems technologies that are chiplet-ready and accelerate intelligent compute everywhere. Named after the baya bird, renowned for its ability to weave cohesive nests from diverse materials, Baya embodies this approach by integrating best-in-class compute, communication and I/O components into seamless, energy-efficient solutions. Its software-based design and exploration platform enhances performance, yield and reusability, enabling cutting-edge, cost-effective innovation across multiple industries. Baya is backed by leading investors including Matrix Partners, Maverick Silicon, Synopsys Inc., and Intel Capital. For more information visit https://bayasystems.com .
|
Search Silicon IP
Semidynamics Technology Services Hot IP
Related News
- Synopsys and Kudan Collaborate to Accelerate Development of Intelligent Computer Vision Processing SoCs
- Elektrobit and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate Automotive Electronic System Virtual Development
- Ashling and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate Development and Debugging of Software for ARC-Based Embedded Systems
- Arrow Electronics and Cadence Collaborate to Accelerate the Development of Production-Ready Products for Hardware Engineers
- Intel and Tsinghua Unigroup Collaborate to Accelerate Development and Adoption of Intel-based Mobile Devices
Breaking News
- Interview with Xiphera CEO - Adapting to Market Changes
- BrainChip Collaborates with Onsor Technologies To Power Epileptic Seizure-Detecting Glasses
- Semiconductor Industry Faces a Seismic Shift
- Baya Systems and Semidynamics Collaborate to Accelerate RISC-V System-on-Chip Development
- Meet T2M @ MWC 2025 to learn about Cutting-Edge RF, Wireless, Automotive Semiconductor IP Cores & ASIC services
Most Popular
- Intel in advanced talks to sell Altera to Silverlake
- Cortus MINERVA Out-of-Order 4GHz 64-bit RISC-V Processor Platform targets automotive applications
- ZeroPoint Technologies Unveils Groundbreaking Compression Solution to Increase Foundational Model Addressable Memory by 50%
- Q.ANT and IMS CHIPS Launch Production of High-Performance AI Chips, Establish Blueprint for Strengthening Chip Sovereignty
- AheadComputing Raises $21.5M Seed Round and Introduces Breakthrough Microprocessor Architecture Designed for Next Era of General-Purpose Computing
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page