Baya Systems and Semidynamics Collaborate to Accelerate RISC-V System-on-Chip Development

Optimizing data movement for next-generation AI, ML and HPC applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and BARCELONA, Spain – February 26, 2025 – Baya Systems, a leader in system IP technology that empowers the acceleration of intelligent compute, and Semidynamics, a provider of fully customizable high-bandwidth and high-performance RISC-V® processor IP, today announced a collaboration to boost innovation in development of hyper-efficient, next-generation platforms for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

The collaboration integrates Semidynamics’ family of 64-bit RISC-V processor IP cores, known for their exceptional memory bandwidth and configurability, with Baya Systems’ innovative WeaveIP™ Network on Chip (NoC) system IP. WeaveIP is engineered for ultra-efficient, high-bandwidth, and low-latency data transport, crucial for the demands of modern workloads. Complementing this is Baya Systems’ software-driven WeaverPro™ platform, which enables rapid system-level optimization, ensuring that key performance indicators (KPIs) are met based on real-world workloads while providing unparalleled design flexibility for future advancements.

New computational platforms are needed to address the challenges of advanced AI and machine learning in market segments such as data centers, infrastructure, automotive and edge IoT applications. To keep pace with technology advancements, these platforms must balance processing power with efficient data movement. As AI, ML and HPC workloads grow exponentially and systems shift to larger scales and chiplets, the focus is shifting from raw compute power to efficient data transfer between processors and chiplets.

“Our customers need high-performance compute that doesn’t get bottlenecked by inefficient data transport,” said Roger Espasa, CEO of Semidynamics. “Partnering to pre-integrate with Baya Systems’ WeaveIP technology accelerates development timelines for our mutual customers, eliminating this bottleneck and enabling a new level of performance for AI and HPC applications.”

Baya Systems, fresh off its Series B funding, has emerged as a key player in semiconductor innovation. Its NoC solutions are chiplet-ready and engineered for extreme scalability, seamlessly complementing Semidynamics’ flexible, high-bandwidth architectures.

“Our mission is to support our customers’ processor IP choices while providing the SoC connectivity backbone for the expanding RISC-V ecosystem,” said Dr. Sailesh Kumar, CEO of Baya Systems. “Together with Semidynamics, we’re enabling SoC designers to push the boundaries of performance, efficiency and scalability in AI and HPC applications.”

Both Semidynamics and Baya Systems will be at Embedded World 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany from March 11-13, where they will showcase how their technologies accelerate next-generation SoC designs. To learn more about this collaboration and how it transforms AI and HPC projects, visit bayasystems.com.

About Semidynamics

Semidynamics is a provider of fully customizable high-bandwidth and high-performance RISC-V processor IP. Their cores are designed for applications requiring high memory bandwidth and efficient data handling, making them ideal for AI, ML, and HPC applications.

About Baya Systems

Baya Systems is leading the next wave of foundational, high-performance and modular semiconductor systems technologies that are chiplet-ready and accelerate intelligent compute everywhere. Named after the baya bird, renowned for its ability to weave cohesive nests from diverse materials, Baya embodies this approach by integrating best-in-class compute, communication and I/O components into seamless, energy-efficient solutions. Its software-based design and exploration platform enhances performance, yield and reusability, enabling cutting-edge, cost-effective innovation across multiple industries. Baya is backed by leading investors including Matrix Partners, Maverick Silicon, Synopsys Inc., and Intel Capital. For more information visit https://bayasystems.com .





