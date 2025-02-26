BrainChip Collaborates with Onsor Technologies To Power Epileptic Seizure-Detecting Glasses

Laguna Hills, Calif. – February 26, 2025 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI, today announced a collaboration with Onsor Technologies to enable an innovative approach using neuromorphic computing to predict epileptic seizures utilizing the Akida™ Platform in a wearable design.

“At Onsor, we believe technology should empower people, not just assist them. That’s why we set out to create something truly life changing. A device that predicts seizures before they happen using AI. By integrating BrainChip’s Akida technology, we’re giving people real-time alerts, the power to take control, and the freedom to live with confidence. Great partnerships create breakthroughs. By integrating BrainChip’s Akida technology, we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in AI and IoT. This collaboration isn’t just about technology, it’s about creating real-world solutions, like our neuromorphic seizure prediction glasses, that make a meaningful impact,” said Maadh Al Hinaai, CEO of Onsor Technologies.

The Onsor solution consists of a pair of wearable glasses incorporating EEG sensors, neuromorphic processing capabilities, paired with a user-friendly alert system on a mobile device. The key innovation is a seizure prediction neural network running on BrainChip’s Akida architecture, trained using Onsor data sets to achieve more than 95% accuracy out of the box with incremental learning and personalization algorithms to continuously increase accuracy for the user.

“Wearable devices such as these are only possible due to the innovation of Akida’s neuromorphic approach to produce ultra-low power processing and its ability to optimize the development and deployment of AI applications for the Edge. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Onsor to advance the capabilities of this revolutionary product throughout its development and introduction into the market.” said Sean Hehir, BrainChip CEO.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning on the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, when integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

About Onsor

At Onsor, we take pride in being a prominent technological entity, deeply rooted in Omani culture and national pride, committed to placing the Sultanate at the forefront of the global technology arena with unparalleled expertise. Our core drivers of ideas, innovation, and inspiration empower us to deliver cutting edge technological solutions that elevate the lives of our users.

