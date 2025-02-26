BrainChip Collaborates with Onsor Technologies To Power Epileptic Seizure-Detecting Glasses
Laguna Hills, Calif. – February 26, 2025 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI, today announced a collaboration with Onsor Technologies to enable an innovative approach using neuromorphic computing to predict epileptic seizures utilizing the Akida™ Platform in a wearable design.
“At Onsor, we believe technology should empower people, not just assist them. That’s why we set out to create something truly life changing. A device that predicts seizures before they happen using AI. By integrating BrainChip’s Akida technology, we’re giving people real-time alerts, the power to take control, and the freedom to live with confidence. Great partnerships create breakthroughs. By integrating BrainChip’s Akida technology, we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in AI and IoT. This collaboration isn’t just about technology, it’s about creating real-world solutions, like our neuromorphic seizure prediction glasses, that make a meaningful impact,” said Maadh Al Hinaai, CEO of Onsor Technologies.
The Onsor solution consists of a pair of wearable glasses incorporating EEG sensors, neuromorphic processing capabilities, paired with a user-friendly alert system on a mobile device. The key innovation is a seizure prediction neural network running on BrainChip’s Akida architecture, trained using Onsor data sets to achieve more than 95% accuracy out of the box with incremental learning and personalization algorithms to continuously increase accuracy for the user.
“Wearable devices such as these are only possible due to the innovation of Akida’s neuromorphic approach to produce ultra-low power processing and its ability to optimize the development and deployment of AI applications for the Edge. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Onsor to advance the capabilities of this revolutionary product throughout its development and introduction into the market.” said Sean Hehir, BrainChip CEO.
About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)
BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning on the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, when integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.
About Onsor
At Onsor, we take pride in being a prominent technological entity, deeply rooted in Omani culture and national pride, committed to placing the Sultanate at the forefront of the global technology arena with unparalleled expertise. Our core drivers of ideas, innovation, and inspiration empower us to deliver cutting edge technological solutions that elevate the lives of our users.
Go Beyond at Onsor.om
|
Search Silicon IP
BrainChip Hot IP
Related News
- BrainChip Provides Low-Power Neuromorphic Processing for Quantum Ventura's Cyberthreat Intelligence Tool
- Frontgrade Gaisler Licenses BrainChip's Akida IP to Deploy AI Chips into Space
- BrainChip Boosts Space Heritage with Launch of Akida into Low Earth Orbit
- BrainChip Begins Accepting Pre-Orders of the Akida Edge AI Box
- BrainChip to Unveil Akida Neuromorphic Processor Enabled by Microchip's 32-bit MPU at CES 2024
Breaking News
- Interview with Xiphera CEO - Adapting to Market Changes
- BrainChip Collaborates with Onsor Technologies To Power Epileptic Seizure-Detecting Glasses
- Semiconductor Industry Faces a Seismic Shift
- Baya Systems and Semidynamics Collaborate to Accelerate RISC-V System-on-Chip Development
- Meet T2M @ MWC 2025 to learn about Cutting-Edge RF, Wireless, Automotive Semiconductor IP Cores & ASIC services
Most Popular
- Intel in advanced talks to sell Altera to Silverlake
- Cortus MINERVA Out-of-Order 4GHz 64-bit RISC-V Processor Platform targets automotive applications
- ZeroPoint Technologies Unveils Groundbreaking Compression Solution to Increase Foundational Model Addressable Memory by 50%
- Q.ANT and IMS CHIPS Launch Production of High-Performance AI Chips, Establish Blueprint for Strengthening Chip Sovereignty
- AheadComputing Raises $21.5M Seed Round and Introduces Breakthrough Microprocessor Architecture Designed for Next Era of General-Purpose Computing
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page