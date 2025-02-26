Interview with Xiphera CEO - Adapting to Market Changes

Xiphera’s CEO Matti Tommiska Shares the Company’s Vision

The security IP industry is undergoing major changes, driven by ongoing consolidation. In this evolving market, Xiphera - an independent European security IP vendor with an extensive portfolio - remains a Finnish company committed to delivering optimised solutions for the full spectrum of customers’ security needs.

What do you actually mean when you talk about Xiphera’s extensive portfolio?

Xiphera offers a comprehensive security IP portfolio to address all security requirements in customer’s hardware solution. To illustrate this, let’s take a closer look at Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), currently the most topical branch of cryptography. Xiphera provides a range of PQC IP cores within the xQlave® product family. However, since PQC applies only to key exchange and digital signatures, focusing solely on PQC is insufficient. Xiphera remains committed to offering a full-spectrum security IP portfolio, enabling security at every stage of customer hardware design projects.

Another example is the extensively tested Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) with 256-bit keys. Whether as a stand-alone IP core or as the cryptographic engine in security protocols like MACsec, IPsec, and TLS 1.3, AES-256 is quantum-secure and continues to grow in demand rather than becoming obsolete. The same applies to quantum-secure hash functions and random number generation IP cores, all integral parts of Xiphera’s extensive offering.

Xiphera provides a full suite of security solutions beyond cryptographic primitives, including robust security protocols such as MACsec, IPsec, and TLS 1.3 for secure communication, as well as hardware trust engines that enable secure boot, root of trust, and hardware-based authentication - critical for protecting systems from unauthorised access or misuse.

What do you mean when you say Xiphera is an independent security IP vendor?

Xiphera is fully focused on delivering specialised, high-quality security IP without the constraints of a larger corporate ecosystem. We prioritise flexibility, customer responsiveness, and innovation. Our solutions are self-developed, with no externally acquired IPR, ensuring full transparency and access to the original authors of our IP cores when needed. Independence allows us to grow, enhance customer support, and collaborate strategically while maintaining our core strengths - deep cryptographic expertise and a commitment to tailored, reliable security solutions. Cryptographic security remains our full focus and dedication, not an afterthought or side-offering.

This independence enables us to stay agile and responsive to customer needs, focusing entirely on delivering specialised security IP. We ensure that our solutions address real-world security challenges precisely and efficiently.

What are Xiphera’s main focus areas, and how do they address current industry needs?

Xiphera specialises in robust and optimised security IP tailored to evolving industry demands. Key focus areas include:

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) : Preparing customers for next-generation cybersecurity threats.

: Preparing customers for next-generation cybersecurity threats. Secure Boot : Ensuring devices start only with trusted firmware, critical for system integrity.

: Ensuring devices start only with trusted firmware, critical for system integrity. Cryptographic Solutions for IoT & Embedded Systems: Securing connected devices in diverse sectors.

We have expanded our offering to include higher value-add solution IP, taking advantage of our expertise in cryptography and security engineering. Our comprehensive portfolio supports industries such as IoT, automotive, telecommunications, space, and defense, helping customers stay ahead of emerging security challenges, industry standards and legislative mandates.

How does innovation help Xiphera stay ahead of cybersecurity challenges, and what trends are shaping the future of the security IP industry?

Innovation is central to Xiphera’s approach. We closely monitor emerging threats, collaborate with customers, and develop forward-looking solutions to safeguard against both current and future risks. We balance innovation with reliability and quality to offer trusted and verified security solutions, incorporating rigorous development processes, extensive testing practices, and validating our products through third-party authorities and programs such as the Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) by US NIST. This commitment has earned us the trust of customers in security-critical industries.

The security IP industry is shaped by several key trends:

The transition to PQC as quantum computing threatens existing encryption methods.

as quantum computing threatens existing encryption methods. The increasing demand for hardware-level security , particularly in IoT and automotive applications, where embedded protection is crucial.

, particularly in IoT and automotive applications, where embedded protection is crucial. The rise of edge computing, which requires lightweight, efficient security solutions.

These challenges drive our innovation and strategic growth, ensuring we stay ahead of industry needs.

What does the ‘Cybersecurity Made in Europe’ label mean for Xiphera, and what message should the industry and customers take from it?

The ‘Cybersecurity Made in Europe’ label is a major milestone for Xiphera, reaffirming our commitment to trusted, high-quality security IP developed entirely in Finland, a European country. It highlights our dedication to cybersecurity excellence, transparency, and compliance with the highest industry standards. For customers, this means working with a vendor that prioritises security, reliability, and independence in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

By focusing on areas such post-quantum cryptography, hardware trust engines such as secure boot, and security protocols, we provide specialised, high-quality solutions tailored to industries demanding the highest security standards. As the security IP market evolves, vendors with an extensive and modern portfolio, a customer-driven approach, and a strong commitment to innovation and quality will be best positioned to support customers and lead the industry.

What is Xiphera’s commitment to customer support and relationships?

Xiphera is absolutely committed to long-term support and building durable customer relationships by providing high-quality cryptographic solutions. We ensure long-term reliability through rigorous design and compliance with evolving security standards. Our dedicated support, flexible customisation, and strong collaboration with customers help maintain trust and ensure our solutions remain effective throughout their lifecycle. We see ourselves as a trusted R&D partner and advisor for the implementation of latest security requirements and enabling fast time-to-market for our customers.

Xiphera is an independent European security IP vendor, delivering cutting-edge cryptographic solutions. From foundational IP cores to post-quantum cryptography, Xiphera’s portfolio ensures robust security for diverse applications. By staying independent, customer-focused, and innovation-driven, we provide trusted security IP for a rapidly evolving industry.

Matti Tommiska

CEO, Co-Founder

Matti is an electronics professional with a decade-long academic career, followed by 13 years in the international semiconductor industry. Since 2017, he has been the Co-Founder and CEO of Xiphera.

His industry experience includes technical and sales roles at Spansion, Altera, and Intel, giving him deep expertise in the semiconductor market, customer applications, and security challenges.

Matti holds a doctoral degree in electrical engineering from Helsinki University of Technology (2005).





