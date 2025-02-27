Dolphin Semiconductor Provides High-Performance LDO Regulators in TSMC 22nm to Ingenic for IPC Applications

Meylan, France – February 27, 2025 – Dolphin Semiconductor is proud to announce its collaboration with Ingenic, a key player in the high performance SoC design in China. Dolphin Semiconductor will provide Low Dropout (LDO) regulators in TSMC 22nm to Ingenic for camera applications, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in power management IP solutions.

Ingenic, a Chinese fabless semiconductor company based in Beijing, selected Dolphin Semiconductor for its deep expertise in power management, its robust and reliable design tailored for IP (Internet Protocol) camera applications, and its ability to ensure optimal regulation performance—critical for advanced imaging and processing systems.

“Dolphin’s LDOs precisely meet our technical specifications in low-power scenarios. We work together to make our product highly competitive in the low-power applications, and we are extremely grateful for Dolphin’s professional and great support. I believe we will certainly keep cooperation and support each other in the future.” said Silvia Yan, COO at Ingenic.

“At Dolphin Semiconductor, we focus on delivering robust and highly efficient power management solutions tailored for high-performance applications,” said Hakim Jaafar, VP Marketing & Support at Dolphin Semiconductor. “Our collaboration with Ingenic underscores our shared commitment to reliability, precision, and optimized power efficiency—key factors in semiconductor design that drive real-world performance”.

By integrating Dolphin Semiconductor’s high-performance LDO regulators, Ingenic aims to enhance the stability, low power consumption, and performance of its IPC semiconductor solutions.

This collaboration underscores the growing demand for high-performance and energy-efficient power management solutions in IPC applications, where stable power regulation is essential for advanced camera processing.

About Dolphin Semiconductor

Dolphin Semiconductor is a leading provider of semiconductor IP solutions, specializing in mixed signal IP design targeting markets such as Industrial, High-Performance Computing, Consumer Electronics, IoT and Automotive. Dolphin Semiconductor cutting-edge technology IPs in power management, high-quality audio, power metering, and design safety/robustness, allow their customers to accelerate design cycles, foster faster time-to-market and build products that address the challenges of any industry and support a more sustainable world. With a customer-centric approach, Dolphin Semiconductor provides exceptional support for successful project outcomes.

About Ingenic

Ingenic Semiconductor Co., Ltd was founded in 2005. Based on the innovative CPU design technology of the founding team, the company quickly achieved industrialization of SoC chips in the consumer electronics market. In May 2011, Ingenic went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s Growth Enterprise Market (stock code: 300223). Ingenic has continued to invest in computing technologies such as processor technology, multimedia technology, and AI technology. Its chips have gained a solid and broad market presence in the fields of intelligent video surveillance, AIoT, industrial and consumer electronics, biometric identification, and education electronics.

In 2020, Ingenic completed the acquisition of ISSI (Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc.) in the United States. ISSI provides high-quality and highly reliable memory products for automotive, industrial, and medical applications, including SRAM, DRAM, NOR Flash, 2D NAND Flash, and eMMC. Its customers are spread across the globe. Ingenic will integrate its accumulated computing technology of over a decade with ISSI’s over 30 years of experience in memory, analog, and interconnect technologies. Leveraging the company’s complete automotive-grade chip quality and service system, Ingenic will continue to contribute to the development of the automotive, industrial, AIoT, and other industries.





