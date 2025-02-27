QuickLogic Announces $1.1M eFPGA IP Contract with new Defense Industrial Base Customer
SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a leading developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP and User Tools, ruggedized FPGAs, and Endpoint AI/ML solutions, is proud to announce its selection by a Defense Industrial Base company for eFPGA IP targeting the GlobalFoundries'® 12LP, 12nm low-power process. IP delivery for this contract is scheduled during Q2 2025.
"For more than three decades, QuickLogic has built a strong reputation as a trusted supplier of SWaP-C-optimized programmable logic to the Defense Industrial Base," said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic. "With our proven eFPGA Hard IP available across multiple fabrication processes—including GlobalFoundries 12LP—we're able to deliver rapid, design-specific solutions that reduce program risk and capitalize on our extensive development efforts and investments."
For more information on QuickLogic's customized eFPGA solutions, including commercial, ruggedized and radiation hardened versions.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for industrial, aerospace, consumer, and computing markets.
