X-Silicon Revolutionizes AI and Graphics at the Edge with "Constellation" Software Platform

February 27, 2025 -- X-Silicon, a visionary leader in advanced AI solutions, today unveiled its ground breaking Constellation platform, a revolutionary software solution designed to bring AI processing and advanced Vulkan graphics to edge devices lacking dedicated GPUs or NPUs.

“At X-Silicon, democratization of AI and Graphics at the edge is our mission,” says Dan Nilsson, CEO, “The Constellation platform simplifies development, deployment, and enhancement of AI-powered and graphics-enabled edge products. This opens the door for cloud independent personal AI and graphical engagement in previously unimagined ways.”

Constellation: Empowering the Future of AI at the Edge

Democratization of AI and graphics at the edge enables developers to build and deploy intelligent applications across a wider range of devices. The Constellation platform achieves this vision through its unique software-based approach, eliminating the need for specialized hardware accelerators.

“The transition to AI at the edge requires a full ecosystem of tools, deployment strategies, and open platforms” says Graham Deacon, VP of Business Development, “X-Silicon’s release of the Constellation Software products, is helping drive forward that vision for a broader range of platforms.”

The groundbreaking architecture of Constellation allows for ultra-low power implementations where graphics, AI, and compute coexist seamlessly within the same product. The platform’s SoftEdgeAI and SoftEdgeGPU products mark the first step in realizing this vision, leveraging unique resource management to enable software-only AI and Vulkan graphics implementation on platforms without dedicated GPU or NPU resources. This optimization results in performance that is 2x to 3x faster than non-optimized implementations. Constellations power is being able to enable existing platforms with a simple framebuffer for graphics and general-purpose CPU capability for AI as a minimum and then take advantage of accelerators if they are available.

The ability to enable seamless and efficient coexistence of graphics, AI and compute, is a theme that will run through the future products in the X-Silicon Universe, of which the Constellation platform is the first.

“Moving intelligence closer to the source, i.e., the so-called Edge, is a logical thing to do, but not easy due to physical and financial barriers,” said Dr. Jon Peddie. “A soft solution that can sort and filter data in real-time and not be locked into a hardwired configuration will surely find a receptive market.”

Key components of Constellation: Unleashing Performance and Flexibility

Constellation consists of two key components: SoftEdgeAI and SoftEdgeGPU.

SoftEdgeAI : This component enables efficient execution of advanced AI models on resource-constrained edge devices. It supports various small and medium-sized models, including YOLO lite, Llama, and DeepSeek, and is optimized for popular frameworks like PyTorch and Tensor Lite. The inference engine is part of a broader platform that includes secure deployment, orchestration, and device-specific rapid prototyping tools

SoftEdgeGPU: This component brings Vulkan-based graphics capabilities to CPU-based systems. It unlocks advanced rendering, vision, and image processing capabilities on devices without dedicated GPUs, maximizing resource utilization for optimal performance.

Additional Features and Benefits:

“Exact” Resource management: At the heart of the Constellation platform is X-Silicon’s “Exact” resource management and dispatcher which automatically creates a specialized profile and matches the best underlying device resources for maximum performance.

Seamless Co-existence: The GPU rendering engine is designed to work in conjunction with the AI inference engine allowing for the true meld of graphics & compute operations. This enables balanced performance between independent operations or seamless use of AI to support graphical outcomes.

Cross-platform Compatibility: SoftEdgeAI and SoftEdgeGPU are compatible with various operating systems, including Android, AndroidWare, Linux with Zephyr and FreeBSD support coming soon. Both components are CPU agnostic, with arm, x86 and Risc-V implementations available.

Open Standards Compliance: The platform adheres to industry standards such as OpenCL, Sycl, and GCC compilers.

Powerful Upgradability for Customer devices: Constellation empowers existing IoT products to run new AI and graphics-powered applications, extending their lifespan and expanding their functionality.

Industry Collaboration and Leadership

X-Silicon actively participates in industry groups like OpenUX, Edge-AI, and Open PyTorch, driving innovation and collaboration in AI technology development. The company is committed to open standards and fostering a collaborative ecosystem to advance AI solutions.

Customer Evaluation Releases Available Now

Customer evaluation releases (CERs) of the Constellation platform are available today. X-Silicon is showcasing live demonstrations of Llama and DeepSeek LLMs, along with Vulkan-based applications running on a Thundercomm S6115 platform.

We have been demonstrating Vulkan standard software only graphics rendering since early 2024.See YouTube clips for examples of the available performance:

X-Silicon investment opportunity:

X-Silicon is currently raising a $8M seed round. For more information contact Dan Nilsson, CEO at Dan@X-Silicon.com or Larry Polizzotto, CFO & COO at Larryp@x-silicon.com

About X-Silicon Inc:

Founded by compute, graphics and programmable processor industry experts, X-Silicon offers the industry’s only open-standard combined Compute-Graphics (“Universe” C-GTPU) core for silicon manufacturers. Our re-imagined, open-standard and patented Universe architecture infuses a Vector CPU core with accelerated graphics rendering features and AI/ML extensions, combined with a unique data flow and management capability to bring highly efficient graphics, compute, and AI/ML functionalities into a single processor. All protected by 14 in-process patents. With industry standard drivers and Bare Metal access to the core, X-Silicon’s enables traditional implementations and flexible alternative approaches to Graphics rendering and AI inference to suit future applications. X-Silicon’s dynamic Universe engine is architected to be highly scalable and power efficient, bringing power, performance, size, and cost advantages for the next generation of wearables, AR/VR headsets, auto displays, edge and cloud processing, industrial systems, robotics, and other connected embedded/IoT devices. X-Silicon enables graphics and intelligence anywhere and everywhere

