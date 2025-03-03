eMemory and PUFsecurity Launch World's First PUF-Based Post-Quantum Cryptography Solution to Secure the Future of Computing

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- March 3rd ,2025 -- eMemory Technology Inc., a global leader in embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) solutions, and its subsidiary PUFsecurity, a pioneer in Physical Unclonable Function (PUF)-based security IP, today announced the launch of the world’s first PUF-based Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) solution. This groundbreaking innovation combines eMemory’s cutting-edge NeoPUF technology with advanced PQC algorithms to deliver unparalleled security for the next generation of computing, safeguarding devices against the emerging threats posed by quantum computing.

As quantum computing advances, traditional cryptographic systems, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC), face increasing vulnerability to quantum attacks. In response, eMemory and PUFsecurity have developed a forward-looking solution that leverages the inherent randomness and uniqueness of PUF technology alongside PQC algorithms, including Kyber (ML-KEM) for key encapsulation and Dilithium (ML-DSA) for digital signatures. By using PUF-generated randomness as the seed for PQC within PUFsecurity’s crypto coprocessor (PUFcc), which features a built-in hardware root of trust (PUFrt), this innovation ensures resilient protection against quantum threats while maintaining efficiency and scalability for modern applications, from cloud computing to IoT devices.

This groundbreaking PUF-based PQC solution enables on-chip generation of quantum-resistant keys without relying on external key injection. By harnessing NeoPUF’s quantum-tunneling mechanism, which exploits natural silicon variations to produce highly random and unclonable identifiers, this technology provides a secure foundation for key generation, storage, and authentication. This eliminates vulnerabilities associated with traditional key provisioning processes and offers a streamlined, cost-effective path to quantum-safe security.

“We are thrilled to introduce the first PUF-based PQC solution, a milestone that positions eMemory and PUFsecurity at the forefront of securing future computing,” said Charles Hsu, founder of eMemory and PUFsecurity. “As the threat of quantum computing looms, eMemory and PUFsecurity have joined forces to deliver a proactive, hardware-based approach that not only meets today’s security needs but also prepares our partners and customers for tomorrow’s challenges.”

The launch comes at a critical time, as governments and industries worldwide accelerate efforts to standardize PQC to counter “harvest now, decrypt later” threats, where sensitive data encrypted today could be decrypted by quantum computers in the future. This PUF-based PQC solution addresses these concerns by embedding quantum-tunneling NeoPUF and next-generation quantum-resistant cryptography directly into the silicon, ensuring data protection across the device lifecycle.

“Security is the cornerstone of the connected world, and our new PUF-based PQC solution sets a new standard for trust and resilience,” added Michael Ho, President of eMemory. “By combining our expertise in embedded memory with PUFsecurity’s leadership in hardware security, we are empowering chip designers to build quantum-safe systems with confidence.”

Available now, this solution is designed for seamless integration across multiple foundry platforms, offering flexibility for applications in AI, automotive, cloud infrastructure, and beyond. eMemory and PUFsecurity invite industry partners to explore how this innovation can enhance their security strategies and prepare them for the quantum era.

For more information, please contact us at sales@ememory.com.tw or info@pufsecurity.com

About eMemory

eMemory Technology Inc. (TPEX: 3529) is the world’s leading provider of embedded non-volatile memory IP, delivering best-in-class solutions to over 2,600 foundries, IDMs, and fabless companies since 2000. With a focus on innovation, eMemory’s technologies, including NeoPUF, NeoBit, and NeoFuse, enable secure and efficient semiconductor designs worldwide.

About PUFsecurity

PUFsecurity, a subsidiary of eMemory founded in 2019, specializes in PUF-based security IP solutions. Leveraging eMemory’s NeoPUF and OTP technologies, PUFsecurity develops advanced hardware security modules like Root of Trust (PUFrt) and Crypto Coprocessor (PUFcc), protecting and authenticating the next generation of connected devices.





