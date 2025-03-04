Ceva Collaborates with Arm and SynaXG to Redefine Energy Efficient 5G NR Processing for Sustainable LEO Satellites and 5G-Advanced Wireless Infrastructure

Leveraging Arm Neoverse CPUs, Ceva’s Hardware Accelerated 5G NR Baseband Platform and SynaXG’s 5G NR RAN Expertise, customized baseband processing solution delivers 10X better efficiency than traditional solutions and 20X more efficient than FPGA-based alternatives

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 — MWC25 — Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, announced today a strategic collaboration with Arm and SynaXG to offer a customized 5G-Advanced solution that delivers unparalleled energy efficiency for 5G NR processing in wireless network equipment and satellites. This solution will also serve to offer existing and new players in the wireless infrastructure markets a low-risk path to address 5G-Advanced and the evolution towards 6G.

Built with Arm® Neoverse™ N2 CPUs, the Ceva-PentaG-RAN platform and SynaXG’s carrier-grade RAN software, this customized, highly-integrated solution redefines power efficiency for 5G infrastructure applications. For baseband processing, it delivers 10X better efficiency than traditional solutions and 20X more efficient than FPGA-based alternatives that are used today*. This remarkable improvement paves the way for truly sustainable LEO satellites and terrestrial 5G-Advanced infrastructure components that are more compact, lighter, require less power to operate and ultimately have a reduced environmental impact.

Panch Chandrasekaran, Director of Segment Marketing, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm, stated: “Arm Neoverse was designed to help Arm Total Design partners like Ceva build innovative new solutions that deliver transformative levels of workload-specific performance and efficiency. “This collaboration with Ceva and SynaXG sets a new benchmark for energy-efficient processing with the potential to make a significant impact on wireless infrastructure and 5G-advanced solutions.”

Mantosh Malhotra, Chief Business Officer, SynaXG, added: “By integrating our comprehensive 5G NR software suite, which includes our carrier-grade 5G PHY and stack solutions, with the high-performance, power-efficiency capabilities of Arm Neoverse and Ceva’s innovative platforms, we’re delivering a transformative solution that sets a new standard for efficiency and sustainability in 5G-Advanced infrastructure. This strategic partnership underscores our commitment to driving the evolution of 5G and empowering the development of environmentally friendly, next-generation wireless networks.”

Elad Baram, Product Marketing Director, Mobile Broadband Business Unit, Ceva, concluded: “As the wireless industry evolves, the convergence of 5G-Advanced and satellite communications requires a new generation of energy-efficient systems that can power 5G-capable satellite networks and terrestrial equipment. In collaboration with Arm and SynaXG, we’ve achieved a major breakthrough in reducing power consumption for 5G workloads, enabling the development of compact, lightweight, and environmentally friendly infrastructure. This innovation is poised to revolutionize the form factor of wireless network equipment, enabling a new era of sustainable and connected 5G solutions.”

About the Solution

This collaborative 5G-Advanced solution combines carrier-grade software from SynaXG working seamlessly on power-efficient hardware provided by Arm and Ceva to deliver unparalleled energy efficiency for 5G NR processing. Ceva contributes its PentaG-RAN baseband processing platform, which includes Ceva vector and scalar DSP cores, optimized fixed-function hardware accelerators, and proven, optimized software modules. Arm provides the Neoverse N2 core, its first Armv9 infrastructure CPU, which delivers industry-leading performance-per-watt efficiency. SynaXG’s software stack, runs on top of the Arm-Ceva Hardware, to deliver a full 5G baseband solution suitable for even the most challenging infrastructure use cases.

PentaG-RAN provides a groundbreaking platform for a complete L1 PHY (physical layer 1) solution with optimal hardware/software partitioning, incorporating powerful vector DSPs, PHY control DSPs, flexible 5G hardware accelerators and other specialized components required for modem processing chains. It delivers up to 20X savings in power and area compared to available FPGA and commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) CPU based alternatives. The Ceva PentaG-RAN platform is RF front-end agnostic, ensuring it can be utilized for the development of 5G-Advanced systems targeting mmWave and sub-6-GHz networks. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-pentag-ran/

*Additional performance data available upon request.

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today’s most advanced smart edge products. From wireless connectivity IPs (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP), to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs and sensor fusion solutions, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 19 billion of the world’s most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva: Powering the Smart Edge™

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com





