Arm vs. Qualcomm: The Legal Tussle Continues
By Prakash Sangam, Founder, Tantra Analyst
EETimes - March 3, 2025
Many readers of EE Times will very likely be familiar with the ongoing legal tussle between Arm and Qualcomm, which had its day in court last December, with Qualcomm coming out on top. Since the trial, there have been many significant developments in that case. Additionally, Qualcomm has filed a new, related (but separate) case against Arm.
Next steps for the current trial
In the December trial (see daily blogs on the court trial here), held in a Delaware court, the jury decided in favor of Qualcomm in two of the three questions, which cleared the company of breach of the Nuvia Architecture License Agreement (ALA) and allowed the company to sell products with Nuvia technology through its own ALA. But the jury was deadlocked on one question: “Did Nuvia breach its ALA with Arm?” The parties and the judge continue to discuss how to move forward.
