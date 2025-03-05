MIPI C-PHY v1.2 D-PHY v2.1 TX 2 trios/2 Lanes in TSMC (16nm, 12nm, N5)
Quintauris launches the first RISC-V profile for today's real-time automotive applications
A game-changing step for automotive innovation: low-latency, deterministic performance now available in a standardized RISC-V.
March 5, 2025 -- Quintauris, the company founded as a single source to enable compatible RISC-V-based products, announces RT-Europa (brightest moon), the first RISC-V profile tailored for today’s real-time, safety-critical automotive applications. This groundbreaking solution enables low-latency, predictable execution and high reliability designs and smooth transition to RISC-V technology for today’s automotive systems.
Advancing RISC-V Ecosystem Alignment for Automotive
RT-Europa aligns RISC-V implementations for Safety Island and Domain Controllers where deterministic execution and low latency are key. This solution is the first step to deliver ready-to-deploy RISC-V specifications optimized for functional safety and real-time performance automotive workloads.
“Quintauris RT-Europa marks a major step forward for RISC-V in the automotive space. This profile is the initial foundational step for OEMs and Tier 1s to confidently adopt open-standard, real-time solutions without compromising software environment” says Alexander Kocher, CEO of Quintauris.
Key Benefits of Quintauris RT-Europa
- Predictable Performance & Low Latency: designed for automotive safety-critical tasks, ensuring deterministic execution where every microsecond counts.
- Scalability & Customization: this modular approach allows manufacturers to integrate proprietary extensions while maintaining software compatibility.
- Time-to-Market Acceleration: standardized core functionalities across multiple IP vendor solutions, the profile enables faster development cycles and smoother transitions from prototype to production.
Quintauris at Embedded World 2025
RT-Europa will be officially unveiled during Embedded World 2025, where Quintauris will host a speaking session on March 12, 2025. Attendees will be the first to discover this profile and its benefits.
Details:
- Session 4.4 – Transforming the RISC-V Landscape: The Path to Ecosystem Alignment.
- Presented by Angel Berrio, Head of Product Management at Quintauris.
- Time: 10:30 CET
Learn more at quintauris.eu/real-time-processors, and book a meeting with Quintauris at embedded world here.
About Quintauris
Quintauris was founded as a single source to enable compatible RISC-V-based products, provide reference architectures, and help establish solutions to be widely used across various industries. RISC-V is an open standard instruction set architecture (ISA) based on established reduced instruction set computer (RISC) principles. The project began in 2010 at the University of California, Berkeley, transferred to RISC-V International, a Swiss non-profit entity, in November 2019.
Shareholders of Quintauris are leading industry players Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP® Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Learn more at quintauris.eu
