Quintauris launches the first RISC-V profile for today's real-time automotive applications

A game-changing step for automotive innovation: low-latency, deterministic performance now available in a standardized RISC-V.

March 5, 2025 -- Quintauris, the company founded as a single source to enable compatible RISC-V-based products, announces RT-Europa (brightest moon), the first RISC-V profile tailored for today’s real-time, safety-critical automotive applications. This groundbreaking solution enables low-latency, predictable execution and high reliability designs and smooth transition to RISC-V technology for today’s automotive systems.

Advancing RISC-V Ecosystem Alignment for Automotive

RT-Europa aligns RISC-V implementations for Safety Island and Domain Controllers where deterministic execution and low latency are key. This solution is the first step to deliver ready-to-deploy RISC-V specifications optimized for functional safety and real-time performance automotive workloads.

“Quintauris RT-Europa marks a major step forward for RISC-V in the automotive space. This profile is the initial foundational step for OEMs and Tier 1s to confidently adopt open-standard, real-time solutions without compromising software environment” says Alexander Kocher, CEO of Quintauris.

Key Benefits of Quintauris RT-Europa

Predictable Performance & Low Latency: designed for automotive safety-critical tasks, ensuring deterministic execution where every microsecond counts.

designed for automotive safety-critical tasks, ensuring deterministic execution where every microsecond counts. Scalability & Customization: this modular approach allows manufacturers to integrate proprietary extensions while maintaining software compatibility.

this modular approach allows manufacturers to integrate proprietary extensions while maintaining software compatibility. Time-to-Market Acceleration: standardized core functionalities across multiple IP vendor solutions, the profile enables faster development cycles and smoother transitions from prototype to production.

Quintauris at Embedded World 2025

RT-Europa will be officially unveiled during Embedded World 2025, where Quintauris will host a speaking session on March 12, 2025. Attendees will be the first to discover this profile and its benefits.

Details:

Session 4.4 – Transforming the RISC-V Landscape: The Path to Ecosystem Alignment.

Presented by Angel Berrio, Head of Product Management at Quintauris.

Time: 10:30 CET

Learn more at quintauris.eu/real-time-processors, and book a meeting with Quintauris at embedded world here.

About Quintauris

Quintauris was founded as a single source to enable compatible RISC-V-based products, provide reference architectures, and help establish solutions to be widely used across various industries. RISC-V is an open standard instruction set architecture (ISA) based on established reduced instruction set computer (RISC) principles. The project began in 2010 at the University of California, Berkeley, transferred to RISC-V International, a Swiss non-profit entity, in November 2019.

Shareholders of Quintauris are leading industry players Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP® Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Learn more at quintauris.eu





