Omni Design Technologies Extends Swift™ Data Converter Solutions for FR1 and FR2 5G Subsystems

March 5, 2025 -- Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power Swift™ data acquisition and signal-processing solutions and Metanoia, a leading provider of 5G Radio Access Networking (RAN) solutions, partner to offer high performance ultra-low power technology for FR1 and FR2 5G systems. Omni Design’s highly integrated, advanced multi-gigahertz Swift™ analog front-end (AFE) technologies, including data converters and supporting cores, are deployed in Metanoia’s programmable baseband solutions for advanced wireless communications.

The Omni Design Technologies’ ODT-AFE-4T4R-12 Swift™ AFE is an ultra-high-performance design in 12nm CMOS process technology:

The AFE includes two IQ (In-phase and Quadrature) pairs of Tx (transmit) and Rx (receive) for the FR2 (Frequency Range 2) band and combines them with two additional IQ pairs of Tx and Rx for the FR1 band clocked at a lower sample rate

The device comprises eight 12-bit, 2 Gsps ADCs (analog-to-digital converters), and eight 12-bit, 2 Gsps DACs (digital-to-analog converters) for a total of four IQ pairs for Tx and Rx. The ADC and DAC architecture is optimized to maximize bandwidth performance while minimizing power and area

The AFE also includes multiple capless LDOs for power management, a voltage/current reference, and a low jitter 2GHz PLL

“Metanoia’s programmable baseband SoC supports a wide range of wireless applications by converting multiple data formats to Ethernet medium. With a programmable modem utilizing Omni Design’s integrated high speed data converters and advanced DSP technology the Metanoia solution is ideal for converting packetized data to arbitrary wireless communication formats including 5G New Radio (5G NR)” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “This partnership, enabled by our high bandwidth, gigasample Swift™ data converter solutions unlock the full potential of wireless communications, facilitating faster, more efficient, and more precise data transmission.”

Stewart Wu, Chairman, President and CEO of Metanoia, said “Omni Design Technologies’ high-speed Swift™ data converter IP, built on an advanced FinFET platform, is among the most cutting-edge in the industry. Combined with Metanoia’s expertise in modems, it enables us to develop advanced FR1/FR2 communication systems for our clients.”

