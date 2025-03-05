MosChip® Launches MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT™ to Accelerate the Development of Next-Gen Connected, Intelligent Products

A First-of-Its-Kind, Comprehensive Digital Solutions Suite for Enterprises Powering Next-Gen Smart Products

Santa Clara, March 5, 2025 – MosChip® Technologies, a semiconductor and product engineering services firm, proudly announces the launch of MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT™, a comprehensive digital solutions suite designed to accelerate the development of next-gen connected and intelligent products.

Bringing together the transformative capabilities of IoT, AI, Generative AI, Edge AI, Workflow Automation & Testing, Security, and Application modernization, MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT TM empowers enterprises to rapidly innovate, shorten product lifecycles, and optimize performance.

Tailored to meet the evolving needs of industries including smart homes, manufacturing, consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, and energy, this suite provides enterprises with a scalable and future-proof foundation for building next-generation smart products with reduced time-to-market and enhanced operational efficiency.

“Product development is at a critical inflection point - connectivity and intelligence are no longer add-ons but core necessities,” said Vishal Patil, Senior Vice President – Product Engineering at MosChip®. “With MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT™, we are not just offering a technology suite; we are delivering a highly optimized, modular, and intelligent digital suite that accelerates the entire product lifecycle - from hardware design and embedded systems to AI-driven insights and automation. This ensures seamless integration, reduced complexity, advanced cognitive intelligence, and enhanced security at every stage of product development.”

At its core, the MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT™ Solutions Suite offers:

Integrated IoT and Connectivity Suite: Enabling smart device onboarding, unified management, real-time insights, and adaptive edge security.

Cognitive Intelligence Suite: Incorporating core AI capabilities, Edge AI, and Generative AI solutions to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.

Unified Automation Suite: Automating product testing and streamlining product workflows through autonomous agents and dynamic orchestration, thereby reducing operational bottlenecks.

Digital-Native Suite: Guiding enterprises through cloud-native transformation, microservices modernization, and integrated data intelligence.

“Today’s enterprises demand frictionless integration, real-time intelligence, and security-first architecture - all while staying agile,” said Swamy Irrinki, Senior Vice President - Worldwide Sales & Marketing at MosChip®. “MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT™ brings these critical capabilities together in a cohesive, solution suite. Together with MosChip DigitalSky™ Innovation Hub, it provides product leaders and enterprises with un-precedented access to latest technologies, deep tech expertise, and an ecosystem to accelerate innovation, mitigate risks, and fast-track the journey from concept to market-ready, intelligent products.”

MosChip DigitalSky GenAIoT™ is now available for enterprises looking to redefine product development, drive innovation, and lead in the era of connected intelligence.

About MosChip® Technologies:

MosChip® Technologies is a trusted partner to leading global enterprises and technology innovators. Our semiconductor and product engineering services and solutions, backed by over 25 years of expertise in chip design, hardware engineering, embedded software development, cloud computing, and AI solutions, empower clients to develop next-generation intelligent products that drive industry transformation.





