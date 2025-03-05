AONDevices Partners with Faraday to Enhance Production Capabilities

IRVINE, Calif., March 5, 2025 – AONDevices, a leader in super-low-power, high-accuracy edge AI solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Faraday Technology Corporation, a renowned ASIC design service and silicon IP provider. This collaboration aims to bolster AONDevices' production capabilities, ensuring reliable and scalable manufacturing of its cutting-edge AI processors.

Leveraging Faraday’s Comprehensive Manufacturing Expertise for Supply Chain Resilience

Faraday, a publicly traded company, has completed thousands of IC tapeouts resulting in hundreds of millions of chips shipped worldwide a year. As the IC design service partner of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), Faraday offers priority access to advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes, ensuring consistent and reliable production even amidst fluctuating market conditions. Beyond fabrication, Faraday provides end-to-end custom IC services, including customized low-power IP service, packaging, assembly, and testing. Their packaging solutions range from 2.5D & 3D advanced packaging to high-end Flip Chip BGA and cost-effective Quad Flat Pack, tailored to meet diverse application needs. In testing, Faraday has developed an automated test program generator capable of creating customized test programs within half a day, enhancing efficiency and reliability. This comprehensive suite of services ensures a resilient production pipeline, enabling AONDevices to fulfill customer orders promptly and efficiently.

Enhancing Product Quality through Comprehensive Silicon Qualification

To further ensure the quality and reliability of its AI processors, AONDevices will benefit from Faraday's extensive silicon qualification services. These services encompass wafer process reliability qualification, package reliability qualification, and product reliability qualification, ensuring that all semiconductor devices meet stringent industry standards. By leveraging these capabilities, AONDevices can confidently deliver high-quality, super-low-power AI solutions to its customers.

"Partnering with Faraday aligns with our commitment to deliver high-quality, super-low power AI solutions to our customers," said Mouna Elkhatib, CEO/CTO of AONDevices. "Faraday's extensive experience and priority access to UMC's manufacturing capabilities provide us with the scalability and reliability necessary to meet the growing demand for our products."

Monte El-Khatib, Director of North American Sales at Faraday Technology, added, "We are excited to collaborate with AONDevices in bringing their innovative edge AI solutions to market. Our proven manufacturing expertise and comprehensive services, including packaging, assembly, and testing, will ensure that AONDevices' processors are produced with the highest quality and efficiency."

About AONDevices

AONDevices, Inc. is a leader in super-low-power, high-accuracy edge AI solutions, redefining always-on, battery-operated devices. With cutting-edge chip architecture, lightweight neural networks, and RISC-V-based hardware, AONDevices delivers exceptional AI performance at ultra-low power.

Designed for OEMs, AONDevices' scalable solutions enable advanced features like wake word detection, voice commands, acoustic event recognition, gestures, motion tracking, and environmental context awareness. From personal devices and smart home systems to automotive technology, AON empowers the creation of intelligent, energy-efficient, and privacy-focused products.

For more information, visit www.aondevices.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is dedicated to the mission of benefiting humanity and upholding sustainable values in every IC it handles. The company offers a comprehensive range of ASIC solutions, including total 3DIC packaging, Neoverse CSS design, FPGA-Go-ASIC, and design implementation services. Furthermore, its extensive silicon IP portfolio encompasses a wide array of offerings, such as I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and SerDes. For further details, visit www.faraday-tech.com.

