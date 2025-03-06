QuantWare raises €20 million Series A to power the world's largest quantum computers

Delft, Netherlands -- March 4, 2025 -- QuantWare, the quantum computing company building technology to create the world’s most powerful quantum processors, has raised a €20 million Series A round.

The round was co-led by Invest-NL Deep Tech Fund and Innovation Quarter, with participation from EIC Fund and existing investors including FORWARD.one, Graduate Entrepreneur Fund and QDNL Participations, as well as Job van der Voort, founder and CEO of Remote.com

QuantWare develops VIO, a technology that allows its customers to create the world's largest quantum processors (QPUs). VIO solves the scaling bottlenecks that limit the size of QPUs today, allowing users to scale any qubit design and unlocking the fastest path towards quantum computers with more than 1 million qubits in a single processor.

Without VIO, quantum processors are limited in their number of qubits and computer builders need to resort to networking together many smaller systems to build a single large system. Due to the noise introduced by these network links, they will be exponentially less powerful than a monolithic large system. While the quantum computers of players like Google and IBM have 100 to around 1,000 qubits, QuantWare’s technology will allow the industry to move towards far more powerful and capable quantum computers.

With best-in-industry fabrication capabilities, QuantWare offers VIO via its own designed QPUs, while third-party customers can make use of the technology via Foundry and Packaging Services.

QuantWare already powers quantum computers for customers in 20 countries around the world.

The new funding will be used to further develop VIO and build out its chip fabrication facilities. This will allow QuantWare to prepare VIO to enable the creation of much larger QPUs and deliver its technology to more customers - answering the increased demand of its global customer base.

‍“Our mission is to make VIO the scaling standard, and have it power the first million-qubit quantum computers of the hyperscalers of tomorrow. ” said Matthijs Rijlaarsdam, CEO and co-founder at QuantWare. “We are building the best team in the world to achieve this mission. Accelerating the path towards that moment is a very important thing to do, as systems of that size will change the world”

Contralto-A: a QPU for quantum error correction

Last week, QuantWare announced the launch of pre-orders of ‘Contralto -A’, a QPU made for error correction. Following the recent announcement of Google’s ‘Willow’ error-correcting quantum chip, QuantWare has seen a surge in demand for customers looking to achieve a competitive roadmap towards large scale error correction.

Contralto-A is intended as a first step on such a roadmap and is designed to be easily upgradable to QuantWare’s larger VIO-powered QPUs. It is almost twice as large as competing solutions that are commercially available.

‍About QuantWare:

QuantWare is the world’s leading provider of quantum hardware and creator of the VIO QPU scaling technology. Leading the Quantum Open Architecture paradigm, QuantWare powers the quantum computers of customers in 20 countries, spread over four continents. QuantWare’s VIO provides a scaling platform to any qubit design and unlocks the fastest path towards systems with more than 1 million qubits. Available in fully packaged QPUs and via Foundry and Packaging Services, VIO unlocks the fastest scaling roadmap for its customers.

About EIC Fund:

The European Innovation Council Fund from the European Commission is an agnostic Fund: it invests across all technologies and verticals, and all EU countries and countries associated to Horizon Europe. It provides the investment component of the EIC Accelerator blended finance. The European Investment Bank acts as investment adviser to the EIC Fund.

The EIC Fund aims to fill a critical financing gap and its main purpose is to support companies in the development and commercialisation of disruptive technologies, bridging with and crowding in market players, and further sharing risk by building a large network of capital providers and strategic partners suitable for co-investments and follow-on funding.

The Fund pays particular attention to the empowerment and support of female founders as well as the ambition to reduce the innovation divide among EU countries.

‍About InnovationQuarter Capital:

InnovationQuarter Capital strategically invests in disruptive startups and scaleups with high technological risk. The fund prioritises long-term growth over quick returns, always putting entrepreneurs and their companies first. Thanks to an extensive network of national and international co-investors, portfolio companies are linked to expertise and investors. InnovationQuarter has established itself as one of the most active investors in the Netherlands.

‍About Invest-NL:

Invest-NL is the Dutch National Promotional Institute with a principal focus on providing financial solutions to businesses and projects that have a positive impact on society but face difficulties in securing financing from traditional sources. Our goal is to support the development of pioneering technologies, green initiatives, and social enterprises that contribute to the Netherlands' leadership in sustainability and innovation. These include transitioning to a carbon-neutral and circular economy, ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare, and deep tech.

‍About Forward.One:

FORWARD.one is a venture capital fund focused on high-tech startups in Europe. With over €200 million under management, we invest in companies pushing the boundaries of innovation, with a strong focus on sales and rapid scaling. With a seasoned team of financial professionals and tech entrepreneurs, FORWARD.one is committed to actively supporting its portfolio companies in reaching their fullest potential.

‍About QDNL Participations:

QDNL Participations is a globally focused, independent venture capital fund dedicated to investing in quantum technology. Founded in 2022 and led by general partner Ton van ’t Noordende. The fund investment team is based in the Netherlands, the UK, and the US.

‍About Graduate Entrepreneur Fund:

Graduate Entrepreneur Fund is a venture capital fund focused on early-stage tech startups in the Netherlands. Since 2021, it has invested through a combined seed and pre-seed fund of €60 million. In addition to providing growth capital, Graduate supports founders by connecting them with an extensive network of over 200 experienced entrepreneurs and experts





