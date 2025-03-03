Weebit Nano - 1H FY25 financial results

Weebit Nano accelerates commercial activity through a licence with onsemi

February 28, 2025 – Weebit Nano Ltd (ASX: WBT, Weebit or Company) provides its interim results and Appendix 4D for the six months ended 31 December 2024 (1H FY25).

1H FY25 Key highlights:

Signing of licencing agreement with tier-1 global semiconductor company, onsemi, to integrate Weebit’s Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) technology into its Treo platform as an embedded non-volatile memory

Strong cash balance of A$97 million as of 31 December 2024, bolstered by a capital raise of A$50 million at a 6.5% premium to the five-day VWAP

Appointment of Ms Anne Templeman-Jones as Non-Executive Director to strengthen Board

Expanded IP portfolio with 13 new patents related to Weebit’s ReRAM technology, with now more than 80 patents and applications in place

Advanced the technology transfer of Weebit’s ReRAM to DB HiTek, with demo chips being tested

Boosted global sales team, promoted Lilach Zinger to VP Customer Success, and established goals to sign multiple new agreements with fabs and product companies by end of calendar year 2025

Weebit Nano CEO, Coby Hanoch, said:

“It was a significant six-month period for Weebit. We are continuing to see growing interest in ReRAM technology across the industry, which was signified by the licencing agreement that was announced with tier-1 global semiconductor company onsemi. We also continued our progress with the technology transfer of our ReRAM IP at foundry partner DB HiTek, and expect to complete qualification in 2025.

“The onsemi agreement was a significant achievement and has bolstered our position as the leading independent provider of ReRAM, and is now helping to progress discussions with potential customers. We have set ambitious targets for achieving further agreements with fabs and product companies by the end of 2025 and remain confident in this given the growing demand for more advanced non-volatile memory technology.

“The A$50 million raise resulted in a healthy cash position, helping create a runway to source and complete new agreements with fabs and product companies, and ensures we continue to have a market-leading technology through R&D.

“After the end of the period, we promoted Lilach Zinger to the position of VP Customer Success. As Weebit Nano expects to sign more foundry and IDM deals in 2025 and beyond, this new role will be instrumental in ensuring the success of the technology transfers, and all other customer related activities. Ms Zinger brings extensive experience in fab operations, having managed Tower Semiconductor Fab 1. Her expertise is key in understanding customer needs, optimising processes, meeting project timelines, and delivering on our commitments with the highest standards of quality and efficiency.”

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer and licensor of advanced semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence.

Weebit’s ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, Weebit ReRAM can be integrated within existing flows and processes faster and easier than other emerging technologies, without requiring special equipment or large investments.

See: www.weebit-nano.com





