EMASS and Weebit Nano collaborate on ultra-low-power edge AI demonstration using ReRAM

EMASS to demonstrate 22nm solution in Weebit Nano booth at embedded world 2025

HOD HASHARON, Israel and PERTH, Australia – March 6, 2025 – Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) (Weebit), a leading developer and licensor of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, and Nanoveu Limited (Nanoveu) (ASX: NVU) announce a collaboration between Weebit and Embedded AI Systems Pte. Ltd. (EMASS), a pioneer in ultra-low-power AI computing. Through the collaboration, Weebit and EMASS are bringing together their innovative technologies to demonstrate their significant advantages for ultra-low-power edge AI applications.

The collaboration addresses the increasing demand for efficient, high-performance, and sustainable edge AI computing. EMASS’ systems-on-chip (SoC) delivers unparalleled energy efficiency and cost advantages, with best-in-class AI capacity. Weebit Resistive RAM (ReRAM) delivers lower power, faster read and write speeds, and cost advantages compared to traditional non-volatile memory (NVM) technologies like flash, and it can also scale to advanced processes to enable cost-effective NVM monolithic integration. The combined solution can deliver new levels of performance and power efficiency for edge AI.

Attendees at the embedded world 2025 Conference & Exhibition can see a live demonstration of the integrated technologies, showcasing the advantages of ReRAM-powered edge AI computing. This initial demonstration lays the groundwork for further collaboration towards development by EMASS of a fully integrated AI and ReRAM system-on-chip (SoC), designed to push the boundaries of energy-efficient AI hardware.

Mohamed M. Sabry Aly, Founder of EMASS, commented: “This collaboration represents a new era in AI hardware innovation. EMASS has recently transitioned away from MRAM technology because ReRAM is better able to support next-generation systems in IoT, automotive, and consumer electronics. By combining Weebit’s cutting-edge ReRAM with our ultra-low-power AI technology, we are setting the stage for a next-generation solution that will redefine energy efficiency for AI applications. Such integration can enhance system performance and also ensure scalability and sustainability, paving the way for smarter, more autonomous edge devices. With this synergy, we are poised to deliver unparalleled advancements in AI computing, driving meaningful impact across industries such as IoT, healthcare, automotive, and industrial automation.”

Eran Briman, VP Marketing & Business Development, Weebit Nano, commented: “We are delighted to work with EMASS to showcase the combined advantages of our technologies. EMASS’ chipsets deliver new levels of performance and power efficiency for edge AI applications. Our ReRAM is also designed to deliver these advantages, and by integrating it with their technology, EMASS can push the limits of AI efficiency to enable a new generation of intelligent, energy-conscious computing.”

Live Demonstration at embedded world 2025

What: Live demonstration showcasing the advantages of Weebit ReRAM-powered edge AI computing for EMASS’s energy-efficient AI chipsets, emphasizing the ultra-low-power consumption of ReRAM and its ability to enable instant wake-up AI operations

Where: Weebit Stand #4-658; embedded world 2025 Conference & Exhibition; Nuremberg, Germany

When: March 11-13, 2025

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer and licensor of advanced semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, and 5G communications. Weebit ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See www.weebit-nano.com.

About EMASS

EMASS is a pioneering technology company specialising in the design and development of advanced systems-on-chip (SoC) solutions. These SoCs enable ultra-low-power, AI-driven processing for smart devices, IoT applications, and 3D content transformation. With its industry-leading technology, EMASS aims to empower a wide range of industries with efficient, scalable AI capabilities for the rapidly growing edge computing markets.





