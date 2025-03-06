EnSilica Secures €2.13 Million European Space Agency Development Contract

March 6, 2025 - EnSilica plc (AIM:ENSI), a leading chip maker of mixed signal ASICs (“Application Specific Integrated Circuits”), is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a €2.13 million development contract under the European Space Agency’s (“ESA”) Navigation Innovation and Support Programme (“NAVISP”) Element 2 (the “Project”).

Under the terms of the Project, EnSilica will receive funding covering 80% of the €2.13 million Project costs. The Company will be focused on developing a key silicon component to enable next-generation resilient multi-band Global Navigation Satellite System (“GNSS”) capabilities which are vital to ensuring the world’s critical infrastructure and services remain robust and secure in the face of evolving global threats.

The NAVISP Element 2 programme helps to increase the competitiveness of participating European states in the global market for satellite navigation and enables these countries to be well positioned to capitalise on emerging market opportunities across Positioning, Navigation and Timing (“PNT”) technologies and services.

EnSilica has a growing satellite communications market footprint and is working with support from ESA and UKSA, with the latter organisation awarding the Company £10.38 million in February 2025 for a development project under its Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit programme.

Ian Lankshear, Chief Executive Officer of EnSilica, commented: “I am extremely proud of our team to have been awarded this contract under the ESA NAVISP Element 2. This funding will enable us to further enhance global navigation satellite systems technology and continue to develop commercial solutions that are critical for resilient and reliable satellite navigation.

We are grateful for the ongoing support from ESA and the UKSA, and we continue to focus on PNT and the broader satellite communications market as a key growth driver of our business.”

About EnSilica plc

EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare and communications markets. EnSilica has a track record in delivering high quality solutions to demanding industry standards. The company is headquartered near Oxford, UK and has design centres across the UK and in Bangalore, India and Porto Alegre and Campinas, Brazil.





