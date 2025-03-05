Synopsys Responds to U.K. Competition and Markets Authority's Phase 1 Announcement Regarding Ansys Acquisition

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 5, 2025 -- Today, Synopsys issued the following statement in response to the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) recently published decision regarding Synopsys' proposed acquisition of Ansys:

We are pleased that the CMA has formally cleared the transaction in Phase 1 subject to previously announced divestitures. We are continuing our work to secure regulatory approval in other jurisdictions and expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2025.

On the company's recent earnings call, Synopsys president and CEO Sassine Ghazi underscored customer support for the pending transaction, and stated:

"Our pending acquisition of Ansys will pave the way for new AI-powered design solutions that fuse electronics and physics, giving R&D teams the tools they need to ignite their future innovation."

About Synopsys

Catalyzing the era of pervasive intelligence, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. We partner closely with semiconductor and systems customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.





