32G Multi Rate Long Reach SerDes PHY - GlobalFoundries 12LP and 12LPP
Infineon brings RISC-V to the automotive industry and is first to announce an automotive RISC-V microcontroller family
Munich, Germany – March 6, 2025 – Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) leads the way for the adoption of RISC-V in the automotive industry: The company will launch a new automotive microcontroller family based on RISC-V within the coming years. This new family will become part of Infineon’s established automotive microcontroller brand AURIX™. It will extend the company’s existing automotive microcontroller portfolio, which is based on TriCore™ (AURIX TC family) and Arm® (TRAVEO™ family, PSOC™ family). The new AURIX family will cover a wide range of automotive applications from entry-level MCUs up to high-performance MCUs beyond what is available in the market today. At Embedded World 2025, Infineon now introduces a virtual prototype enabled by key ecosystem partners. This is a starter kit for Infineon’s partners to begin pre-silicon software development.
“Infineon is committed to making RISC-V the open standard for the automotive industry,” said Peter Schiefer, President of Infineon’s Automotive Division. “In the era of software-defined vehicles, real-time performance, safe and secured computing as well as flexibility, scalability and software portability become even more important than today. Microcontrollers based on RISC-V help to meet these complex requirements, reducing vehicle complexity and time to market at the same time.”
Infineon is the global market leader for automotive microcontrollers with a market share of 28.5 percent (source: TechInsights: Automotive Semiconductor Vendor Market Shares. 2001 through 2023). Through the joint venture Quintauris, the company has been working with other leading players of the semiconductor industry to accelerate the industrialization of RISC-V-based products. Infineon is now the first semiconductor supplier to announce an automotive RISC-V microcontroller family.
In order to facilitate adoption of the future product family, Infineon is working closely with its software and tool partners to establish a comprehensive ecosystem. The virtual prototype starter kit presented at Embedded World 2025 is based on the tool suite of Infineon’s strategic partner Synopsys. It will help foster the ecosystem and accelerate its growth as it allows Infineon’s partners to start developing their software and tool products for Infineon’s RISC-V architecture already now, before the microcontroller hardware is available.
Several partners such as IAR, Elektrobit, Green Hills, HighTec, Lauterbach, PLS, Synopsys, and Tasking have already started to use the software development kit and will showcase their first solutions at Embedded World 2025. More partners will follow in the course of 2025. Based on their solutions, the virtual prototype will evolve into a full-fledged digital twin of Infineon’s future microcontroller family, enabling customers to shift-left their development and gain significant time-to-market.
Further information
Further information is available at www.infineon.com/risc-v.
Infineon at Embedded World
Embedded World will take place in Nuremberg, Germany from 11 to 13 March, 2025. Infineon will present its products and solutions for decarbonization and digitalization in hall 4A, booth #138 and virtually . For press inquiries please contact media.relations@infineon.com . Industry analysts interested in a briefing can email MarketResearch.Relations@infineon.com. Information about the Embedded World show highlights is available at www.infineon.com/embedded-world.
About Infineon
Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 58,060 employees worldwide (end of September 2024) and generated revenue of about €15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).
Further information is available at www.infineon.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Cadence Expands Tensilica Vision Family with Radar Accelerator and New DSPs Optimized for Automotive Applications
- Cortus Launches ULYSS automotive MCU family
- Latest aiWare4+ automotive NPU brings enhanced programmability, flexibility and scalability while retaining highest efficiency
- Elmos adopts Arm Cortex-M IP for its next-generation automotive MCU based product family
- IAR Systems enables next generation automotive applications with NXP's S32K3 MCU family
Breaking News
- Europe takes a major step towards digital autonomy in supercomputing and AI with the launch of DARE project
- Infineon brings RISC-V to the automotive industry and is first to announce an automotive RISC-V microcontroller family
- EnSilica Secures €2.13 Million European Space Agency Development Contract
- indie Semiconductor and GlobalFoundries Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Automotive Radar Adoption
- Silvaco Expands Product Offering with Acquisition of Cadence's Process Proximity Compensation Product Line
Most Popular
- Pragmatic Semiconductor launches next-generation platform for mixed-signal flexible ASIC design with early-access programme
- Semiconductor Industry Faces a Seismic Shift
- Arm vs. Qualcomm: The Legal Tussle Continues
- Quintauris launches the first RISC-V profile for today's real-time automotive applications
- eMemory and PUFsecurity Launch World's First PUF-Based Post-Quantum Cryptography Solution to Secure the Future of Computing
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page