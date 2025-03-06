Infineon brings RISC-V to the automotive industry and is first to announce an automotive RISC-V microcontroller family

Munich, Germany – March 6, 2025 – Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) leads the way for the adoption of RISC-V in the automotive industry: The company will launch a new automotive microcontroller family based on RISC-V within the coming years. This new family will become part of Infineon’s established automotive microcontroller brand AURIX™. It will extend the company’s existing automotive microcontroller portfolio, which is based on TriCore™ (AURIX TC family) and Arm® (TRAVEO™ family, PSOC™ family). The new AURIX family will cover a wide range of automotive applications from entry-level MCUs up to high-performance MCUs beyond what is available in the market today. At Embedded World 2025, Infineon now introduces a virtual prototype enabled by key ecosystem partners. This is a starter kit for Infineon’s partners to begin pre-silicon software development.

“Infineon is committed to making RISC-V the open standard for the automotive industry,” said Peter Schiefer, President of Infineon’s Automotive Division. “In the era of software-defined vehicles, real-time performance, safe and secured computing as well as flexibility, scalability and software portability become even more important than today. Microcontrollers based on RISC-V help to meet these complex requirements, reducing vehicle complexity and time to market at the same time.”

Infineon is the global market leader for automotive microcontrollers with a market share of 28.5 percent (source: TechInsights: Automotive Semiconductor Vendor Market Shares. 2001 through 2023). Through the joint venture Quintauris, the company has been working with other leading players of the semiconductor industry to accelerate the industrialization of RISC-V-based products. Infineon is now the first semiconductor supplier to announce an automotive RISC-V microcontroller family.

In order to facilitate adoption of the future product family, Infineon is working closely with its software and tool partners to establish a comprehensive ecosystem. The virtual prototype starter kit presented at Embedded World 2025 is based on the tool suite of Infineon’s strategic partner Synopsys. It will help foster the ecosystem and accelerate its growth as it allows Infineon’s partners to start developing their software and tool products for Infineon’s RISC-V architecture already now, before the microcontroller hardware is available.

Several partners such as IAR, Elektrobit, Green Hills, HighTec, Lauterbach, PLS, Synopsys, and Tasking have already started to use the software development kit and will showcase their first solutions at Embedded World 2025. More partners will follow in the course of 2025. Based on their solutions, the virtual prototype will evolve into a full-fledged digital twin of Infineon’s future microcontroller family, enabling customers to shift-left their development and gain significant time-to-market.

Further information is available at www.infineon.com/risc-v.

Embedded World will take place in Nuremberg, Germany from 11 to 13 March, 2025. Infineon will present its products and solutions for decarbonization and digitalization in hall 4A, booth #138

