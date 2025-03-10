Veriest Strengthens its Software Domain Activities at embedded world 2025
Veriest Expands European Market Presence in Software Development
Nuremberg, Germany -- March9 , 2025 - Veriest Solutions, a leading provider of engineering services and solutions, announces its participation in Embedded World 2025, highlighting the company's expanding software engineering capabilities. The conference, taking place March 11-13 in Nuremberg, Germany, is the world's leading trade fair for embedded systems technologies and software solutions. Veriest will be exhibiting at booth #3-333
Veriest will demonstrate its comprehensive software development services, reflecting the company's strategic focus on meeting the growing demand for sophisticated embedded software solutions in the semiconductor industry. The company's presence at Embedded World 2025 underscores its commitment to delivering cutting-edge software engineering services to clients worldwide.
"Software development has become a crucial component in modern chip design and implementation," said Moshe Zalcberg, Veriest Solutions' CEO. "Our participation at Embedded World 2025 represents our dedication to providing comprehensive software solutions that complement our established ASIC design services. As the complexity of embedded systems continues to grow, our expanded software engineering capabilities ensure we can meet our clients' evolving needs."
The company's software engineering portfolio includes:
- Embedded software development and optimization
- Driver development and firmware implementation
- Real-time operating system (RTOS) development
- Software verification and validation
- DSP algorithm development and optimization
- DEVOPS solutions for electronics companies
"We're excited to showcase our software expertise at Embedded World 2025," said Sinisa Stanojlovic , Veriest VP Software. "As the industry continues to evolve, the integration of hardware and software becomes increasingly critical. Our presence at this event demonstrates our commitment to delivering end-to-end solutions that address both hardware and software challenges in modern system design."
For more information about Embedded World: https://www.embedded-world.de/
About Veriest Solutions
Veriest Solutions is a globally renowned ASIC design house, offering a comprehensive range of professional engineering services. Serving industry leaders, system companies, and innovative startups, Veriest boasts a team of over 150 engineers specializing in full-flow ASIC implementation, software/DSP development, design & verification (functional/formal), DFT & Physical Design, and other technical domains. With established operations in Europe and Israel, and an expanding presence in the North American market, Veriest continues to grow its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the semiconductor industry.
For more information about Veriest Solutions and its participation in Embedded World 2025, please visit the company's website at www.veriests.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Search Verification IP
Related News
- Veriest Solutions Strengthens North American Presence at DVCon US 2025
- Veriest Solutions Strengthens North American Presence at DVCon US 2025
- Veriest expands Embedded Software team to provide full engineering services
- Logic Fruit Technologies to Showcase Innovations at Embedded World Europe 2025
- Ceva Embedded AI NPUs Gain Traction in AIoT and MCU Markets, with Multiple Customer Wins and Enhanced AI Software Studio
Breaking News
- How AI Will Define the Next Silicon Supercycle
- Logic Fruit Technologies Releases High-Speed Interface IPs Stack for Advanced Computing
- Imagination GPU Powers Renesas R-Car Gen 5 SoC
- Synopsys Introduces Virtualizer Native Execution on Arm Hardware to Accelerate Software-defined Product Development
- Tenstorrent and UnsungFields Announce Strategic Technology Alliance
Most Popular
- EMASS and Weebit Nano collaborate on ultra-low-power edge AI demonstration using ReRAM
- Silvaco Expands Product Offering with Acquisition of Cadence's Process Proximity Compensation Product Line
- Arm vs. Qualcomm: The Legal Tussle Continues
- Infineon brings RISC-V to the automotive industry and is first to announce an automotive RISC-V microcontroller family
- Axelera AI Secures up to €61.6 Million Grant to Develop Scalable AI Chiplet for High-Performance Computing
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page