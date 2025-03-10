Veriest Strengthens its Software Domain Activities at embedded world 2025

Veriest Expands European Market Presence in Software Development

Nuremberg, Germany -- March9 , 2025 - Veriest Solutions, a leading provider of engineering services and solutions, announces its participation in Embedded World 2025, highlighting the company's expanding software engineering capabilities. The conference, taking place March 11-13 in Nuremberg, Germany, is the world's leading trade fair for embedded systems technologies and software solutions. Veriest will be exhibiting at booth #3-333

Veriest will demonstrate its comprehensive software development services, reflecting the company's strategic focus on meeting the growing demand for sophisticated embedded software solutions in the semiconductor industry. The company's presence at Embedded World 2025 underscores its commitment to delivering cutting-edge software engineering services to clients worldwide.

"Software development has become a crucial component in modern chip design and implementation," said Moshe Zalcberg, Veriest Solutions' CEO. "Our participation at Embedded World 2025 represents our dedication to providing comprehensive software solutions that complement our established ASIC design services. As the complexity of embedded systems continues to grow, our expanded software engineering capabilities ensure we can meet our clients' evolving needs."

The company's software engineering portfolio includes:

Embedded software development and optimization

Driver development and firmware implementation

Real-time operating system (RTOS) development

Software verification and validation

DSP algorithm development and optimization

DEVOPS solutions for electronics companies

"We're excited to showcase our software expertise at Embedded World 2025," said Sinisa Stanojlovic , Veriest VP Software. "As the industry continues to evolve, the integration of hardware and software becomes increasingly critical. Our presence at this event demonstrates our commitment to delivering end-to-end solutions that address both hardware and software challenges in modern system design."

About Veriest Solutions

Veriest Solutions is a globally renowned ASIC design house, offering a comprehensive range of professional engineering services. Serving industry leaders, system companies, and innovative startups, Veriest boasts a team of over 150 engineers specializing in full-flow ASIC implementation, software/DSP development, design & verification (functional/formal), DFT & Physical Design, and other technical domains. With established operations in Europe and Israel, and an expanding presence in the North American market, Veriest continues to grow its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the semiconductor industry.

