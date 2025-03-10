High-Precision 12bit ADC and 16bit ADC IP Cores Licensed to Leading Automotive Customer, Meeting Stringent Automotive Standards
10th March 2025 – T2M IP GmbH, a global representative of semiconductor IP Cores, proudly announces that its Partner’s high-performance ADC IP, including 12bit ADC and 16bit ADC, has been licensed to a leading Tier-1 automotive customer. This milestone reinforces T2M IP’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge analog solutions tailored for the evolving needs of the automotive industry.
The licensed ADC IP Cores has been rigorously designed and qualified to meet automotive standards, ensuring exceptional reliability, precision, and durability for safety-critical applications. Featuring an advanced architecture, the 12bit ADC and 16bit ADC deliver [spec details, e.g., 12-bit resolution, 5MSPS sampling rate, ultra-low power consumption], making them ideal for ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems), EV power management, sensor fusion, and infotainment systems.
The IP core has been developed to comply with AEC-Q and other automotive-grade reliability requirements, ensuring robust performance under extreme environmental conditions. Additionally, it supports ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) compliance, making it suitable for mission-critical applications.T2M IP GmbH continues to expand its portfolio of automotive-qualified IP, representing high-speed 12bit ADCs, 16bit ADCs, DACs, PMUs, and other mixed-signal solutions to meet the growing requirements of the automotive semiconductor market.
For more details on the 12bit ADC and 16bit ADC IP cores and other automotive solutions, please contact contact@t-2-m.com or visit https://t-2-m.com/ .
About T2M IP GmbH
T2M IP GmbH is a global representative of semiconductor intellectual property (IP) solutions, specializing in high-performance analog, mixed-signal, and wireless IPs. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, T2M IP GmbH partners with leading semiconductor companies and OEMs to enable next-generation technology solutions across automotive, industrial, consumer, and wireless markets.
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- USB 3.0/ PCIe 2.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 28HPC+
- DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator & Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
- MIPI D-PHY Tx IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 22ULP
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ax/Wi-Fi 6 /Bluetooth LE v5.4/15.4-2.4GHz RF Transceiver IP for IOT ...
Related News
- Brite Launches High-Precision 16 bit SAR ADC
- Availability of New 16-bit 5MSps SAR ADC in 40nm Node Sets New Standards for High-Performance Data Conversion
- Triad Semiconductor Announces First Mixed-signal ARM Cortex-M0 Processor with 16-bit ADC and 12-bit DAC
- T2M IP Announces Licensing of ASIL-B Qualified CAN XL, QSPI, LIN 2.0, I2C IP Cores to Leading Automotive Customer
- High-Performance 16-Bit ADC and DAC IP Cores Now Available for Licensing
Breaking News
- How AI Will Define the Next Silicon Supercycle
- Logic Fruit Technologies Releases High-Speed Interface IPs Stack for Advanced Computing
- Imagination GPU Powers Renesas R-Car Gen 5 SoC
- Synopsys Introduces Virtualizer Native Execution on Arm Hardware to Accelerate Software-defined Product Development
- Tenstorrent and UnsungFields Announce Strategic Technology Alliance
Most Popular
- EMASS and Weebit Nano collaborate on ultra-low-power edge AI demonstration using ReRAM
- Silvaco Expands Product Offering with Acquisition of Cadence's Process Proximity Compensation Product Line
- Arm vs. Qualcomm: The Legal Tussle Continues
- Infineon brings RISC-V to the automotive industry and is first to announce an automotive RISC-V microcontroller family
- Axelera AI Secures up to €61.6 Million Grant to Develop Scalable AI Chiplet for High-Performance Computing
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page