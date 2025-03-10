High-Precision 12bit ADC and 16bit ADC IP Cores Licensed to Leading Automotive Customer, Meeting Stringent Automotive Standards

10th March 2025 – T2M IP GmbH, a global representative of semiconductor IP Cores, proudly announces that its Partner’s high-performance ADC IP, including 12bit ADC and 16bit ADC, has been licensed to a leading Tier-1 automotive customer. This milestone reinforces T2M IP’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge analog solutions tailored for the evolving needs of the automotive industry.

The licensed ADC IP Cores has been rigorously designed and qualified to meet automotive standards, ensuring exceptional reliability, precision, and durability for safety-critical applications. Featuring an advanced architecture, the 12bit ADC and 16bit ADC deliver [spec details, e.g., 12-bit resolution, 5MSPS sampling rate, ultra-low power consumption], making them ideal for ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems), EV power management, sensor fusion, and infotainment systems.

The IP core has been developed to comply with AEC-Q and other automotive-grade reliability requirements, ensuring robust performance under extreme environmental conditions. Additionally, it supports ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) compliance, making it suitable for mission-critical applications.T2M IP GmbH continues to expand its portfolio of automotive-qualified IP, representing high-speed 12bit ADCs, 16bit ADCs, DACs, PMUs, and other mixed-signal solutions to meet the growing requirements of the automotive semiconductor market.

For more details on the 12bit ADC and 16bit ADC IP cores and other automotive solutions, please contact contact@t-2-m.com or visit https://t-2-m.com/ .

About T2M IP GmbH

T2M IP GmbH is a global representative of semiconductor intellectual property (IP) solutions, specializing in high-performance analog, mixed-signal, and wireless IPs. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, T2M IP GmbH partners with leading semiconductor companies and OEMs to enable next-generation technology solutions across automotive, industrial, consumer, and wireless markets.





