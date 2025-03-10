TSMC Intends to Expand Its Investment in the United States to US$165 Billion to Power the Future of AI

Company plans to increase U.S. investment in advanced semiconductor manufacturing by $100 billion with three new fabs, two advanced packaging facilities and an R&D center added to U.S. plans

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. Mar. 4, 2025 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its intention to expand its investment in advanced semiconductor manufacturing in the United States by an additional $100 billion. Building on the company’s ongoing $65 billion investment in its advanced semiconductor manufacturing operations in Phoenix, Arizona, TSMC’s total investment in the U.S. is expected to reach US$165 billion. The expansion includes plans for three new fabrication plants, two advanced packaging facilities and a major R&D team center, solidifying this project as the largest single foreign direct investment in U.S. history.

Through this expansion, TSMC expects to create hundreds of billions of dollars in semiconductor value for AI and other cutting-edge applications. TSMC’s expanded investment is expected to support 40,000 construction jobs over the next four years and create tens of thousands of high-paying, high-tech jobs in advanced chip manufacturing and R&D. It is also expected to drive more than $200 billion of indirect economic output in Arizona and across the United States in the next decade. This move underscores TSMC’s dedication to supporting its customers, including America’s leading AI and technology innovation companies such as Apple, NVIDIA, AMD, Broadcom, and Qualcomm.

“Back in 2020, thanks to President Trump’s vision and support, we embarked on our journey of establishing advanced chip manufacturing in the United States. This vision is now a reality," said TSMC Chairman and CEO Dr. C.C. Wei. “AI is reshaping our daily lives and semiconductor technology is the foundation for new capabilities and applications. With the success of our first fab in Arizona, along with needed government support and strong customer partnerships, we intend to expand our U.S. semiconductor manufacturing investment by an additional $100 billion, bringing our total planned investment to $165 billion.”

TSMC's Arizona fab currently employs more than 3,000 people on 1,100 acres of land in Arizona. The site has been in volume production since late 2024. This expansion will play a crucial role in strengthening the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem by increasing American production of advanced semiconductor technology. It will also complete the domestic AI supply chain with TSMC’s first U.S. advanced packaging investments.

In the United States, in addition to its latest manufacturing site in Phoenix, TSMC operates a fab in Camas, Washington, and design service centers in Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California.





