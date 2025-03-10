Renesas and Altium Announce Introduction of Renesas 365, Powered by Altium: Groundbreaking Industry Solution for Software-Defined Products

New Industry Solution Marks Major Milestone Following Renesas’ Acquisition of Altium, Ushering in New Era of Electronics System Development

TOKYO, Japan and SAN DIEGO, Calif. ― March 10, 2025 -- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and Altium, a global leader in electronics design software, proudly announce the introduction of Renesas 365, Powered by Altium, a first-of-its-kind industry solution designed to streamline electronics system development from silicon selection to system lifecycle management. This transformative solution will be demonstrated at embedded world, Booth 5-371, March 11-13, in Nuremberg, Germany, and is expected to be available in early 2026.

This introduction marks a pivotal moment following Renesas’ acquisition of Altium, underscoring the transformative potential of their combined expertise. Built on the Altium 365 platform, Renesas 365, Powered by Altium, eliminates inefficiencies, connects teams, enables solution discovery, and ensures digital continuity—accelerating development and empowering engineers to build better, smarter products.

Pioneering the Future of Electronics Systems Innovation

Renesas 365 will tackle longstanding industry challenges. Embedded system development often suffers from manual component searches, fragmented documentation, and siloed teams. Renesas 365 addresses these challenges by connecting Altium’s advanced cloud platform with Renesas’ comprehensive embedded compute, analog & connectivity, and power portfolio. By integrating hardware, software, and lifecycle data into a single digital environment, it will streamline workflows, accelerate time to market, ensure digital traceability and real-time insights, and improve decision-making from concept to deployment.

“The introduction of Renesas 365 is a major milestone toward Renesas’ Digitalization vision. We envision making electronics design accessible to broader market to allow more innovation by creating an Electronics System Design and Lifecycle Management platform together with Altium,” said Hidetoshi Shibata, CEO of Renesas. “Renesas' expertise in embedded semiconductor solutions and Altium’s leadership in electronics design and collaboration will enable a first-of-its-kind solution. Renesas 365 transforms how intelligent, connected electronic systems are designed, developed, and sustained.”

Five Integrated Pillars

Renesas 365 is built on five interconnected solution pillars, ensuring seamless system-level integration and continuous digital context throughout the product lifecycle:

Silicon – Serving as the foundation for modern electronic solutions, Renesas 365 ensures that every silicon component is application-ready and optimized for software-defined products. Whether for ultra-low-power IoT devices or demanding AI-driven applications, Renesas 365 delivers silicon that seamlessly integrates with the broader system.

– Serving as the foundation for modern electronic solutions, Renesas 365 ensures that every silicon component is application-ready and optimized for software-defined products. Whether for ultra-low-power IoT devices or demanding AI-driven applications, Renesas 365 delivers silicon that seamlessly integrates with the broader system. Discover – Powered by Altium, Discover enables engineers to find not just components but complete solutions from Renesas’ comprehensive portfolio for faster and more accurate system design.

– Powered by Altium, Discover enables engineers to find not just components but complete solutions from Renesas’ comprehensive portfolio for faster and more accurate system design. Develop – Powered by Altium, Develop provides a multidisciplinary cloud-based development environment, ensuring real-time collaboration across hardware, software, and mechanical teams.

– Powered by Altium, Develop provides a multidisciplinary cloud-based development environment, ensuring real-time collaboration across hardware, software, and mechanical teams. Lifecycle – Powered by Altium, Lifecycle establishes persistent digital traceability, enabling seamless over-the-air (OTA) updates and ensuring compliance and security from concept to deployment.

– Powered by Altium, Lifecycle establishes persistent digital traceability, enabling seamless over-the-air (OTA) updates and ensuring compliance and security from concept to deployment. Software – Provides AI-ready development tools to ensure software-defined systems are optimized for modern applications.

Addressing the Next Generation of Electronics

Renesas 365 is designed for the next generation of electronics innovation, aligning with emerging industry trends by providing a unified software framework for software-defined systems spanning low- to high-compute performance; AI-ready development tools that enable real-time, low-power AI inference at the edge; and advanced security, compliance tracking, and automated OTA updates to ensure secure lifecycle management.

Setting a New Industry Standard: Connecting Silicon to Systems

Renesas 365 is more than a technological advancement—it is the next step in the digital transformation of electronics, bridging the gap between silicon and system development. By ensuring seamless collaboration, real-time decision-making, and persistent system context, Renesas and Altium will redefine how electronics systems are designed, developed, and sustained—from silicon selection to full system realization—in a connected world.

Experience the Power of Renesas 365 at embedded world

At embedded world, Renesas will bring Renesas 365 to life with a dynamic live demo, showcasing its power as a unified industry solution for modern electronics development. This seamless, cloud-connected platform enables engineers to move effortlessly from concept to prototype to fleet management.

Attendees will experience firsthand how Renesas 365 streamlines the design process, from silicon selection to embedded software development to Edge AI and over-the-air updates. The platform’s seamless integration ensures that existing workflows remain uninterrupted, supporting everything from custom AI models to advanced RTOS implementations like PX5 RTOS, helping to bridge the software gap between MCU and MPU worlds.

For more information on Renesas 365, visit: renesas.com/renesas365. The Renesas 365 website hosts helpful information to provide a deeper understanding of the solution.

See Renesas 365 at embedded world 2025, March 11-13, in Nuremberg, Germany. Renesas and Altium will also feature additional product innovations at their respective booths.

Renesas 365: Booth 5-371 Dedicated to the Renesas 365 solution, Booth 5-371 will feature live Renesas 365 presentations and interactive demonstrations.

Renesas: Booth 1-234 Showcasing products across Renesas’ comprehensive portfolio of leading-edge semiconductor solutions with presentations, demos, and customer meetings.

Altium: Booth 4-305 Featuring its industry-leading solutions designed to support businesses of all sizes, all stakeholders, and all applications across the Altium ecosystem.

