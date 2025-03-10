Tenstorrent and UnsungFields Announce Strategic Technology Alliance

Tokyo, Japan -- March 10, 2025 -- UnsungFields announced today that it has entered into a strategic technology partnership with Tenstorrent, a leading AI semiconductor company, to establish a co-branded AI cloud platform and expand presence in the AI market.

Throughout this partnership, UnsungFields will build an AI cloud infrastructure utilizing Tenstorrent Galaxy™ Wormhole Servers. Tenstorrent Galaxy™ is Tenstorrent’s scalable and ultra-dense server solution, engineered for AI workloads and built on an Ethernet-based mesh of 32 Tenstorrent Wormhole™ processors. This project will enable AI companies and developers to easily access a highly efficient cloud platform tailored for high-performance AI compute.

UnsungFields’ adoption of Tenstorrent’s high-performance AI accelerators and servers, combined with their cloud platform development and operational capabilities will create an optimal environment for accelerating AI development. Tenstorrent has consistently affirmed their commitment to enabling developer access to their hardware through their open-sourced software stacks and online product availability, and continue to do so through this collaboration with Unsung Fields.

Tenstorrent continues to strengthen their commitment to Japan through this partnership, building upon their accomplishments from last year. In 2024, Tenstorrent was awarded a project by NEDO (New Energy and Industrial Technology Center) with LSTC (Leading Semiconductor Technology Center) to foster Japanese engineering talent. Tenstorrent also continues their work with Rapidus on the development of 2nm process semiconductors.

“This partnership with Tenstorrent will be a groundbreaking step in the AI market. By combining the technological strength of both companies, we will provide an optimal environment for accelerating AI development.” said Kazunori Ushioda, President of Unsung Fields, Inc.

“Tenstorrent is excited to collaborate with UnsungFields to build an AI cloud platform powered by our high-performance and scalable ultra-dense AI servers. Enabling developer access to our hardware is one of our highest priorities as a company,” said David Bennett, Chief Customer Officer at Tenstorrent. “We look forward to continuing to grow our ecosystem in Japan and enable accelerated AI development through this partnership.”





