Imagination GPU Powers Renesas R-Car Gen 5 SoC

Automotive-grade GPU IP from Imagination delivers power-efficient and flexible parallel processing across the R-Car range

March 10, 2025 -- Imagination Technologies today announces that the next-generation Renesas R-Car Gen 5 SoC is powered by an automotive-grade IMG B-Series GPU. The IMG BXS graphics processor licensed by Renesas has the parallel processing capabilities to manage the immersive graphics and mixed criticality workloads of emerging automotive systems. It is considerably more efficient at translating its theoretical performance (TFLOPS) into real-world performance (FPS) when compared to competition solutions.

“Imagination’s automotive products are seamlessly designed for the performance, flexibility and safety needs of future vehicles,” says Aish Dubey, VP and GM for High Performance Computing SoC Business Division at Renesas. “With equally strong expertise in the smartphone market, our customers can greatly benefit from Imagination’s knowledge and technical capabilities. Android™ has emerged as an important feature for in-car infotainment systems, and Imagination already has in place the tools and partnerships that OEMs need to develop great automotive experiences on Android.”

The R-Car Gen 5 is a multi-domain architecture for centralised computing systems and software-defined vehicles. IMG BXS offers R-Car customers a cost-effective way to handle multiple domains at the same time. Its hardware-based virtualisation solution, with fully secure domain isolation, freedom from interference and quality of service, allows for high performance GPU multitasking without compromising on safety. It is certifiable up to ASIL-B and offers multi-core support using advanced chiplet integration technology.

“Renesas is one of the world’s foremost automotive chip designers and the R-Car Gen 5 is an impressive solution for in-vehicle entertainment, software-defined vehicle applications and autonomy,” says Jake Kochnowicz, Chief Revenue Officer, Imagination. “The long-standing collaboration between Imagination and Renesas, culminating in the use of IMG BXS in the R-Car Gen5, is set to give automotive manufacturers a versatile computing platform with which they can design the next generation of driving experiences.”

For more information on how IMG BXS GPU and Imagination’s partnership with Renesas, read this supporting blog or visit the Imagination Booth at Embedded World, Stand 4-659.





