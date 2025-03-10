How AI Will Define the Next Silicon Supercycle
By Kevork Kechichian, EVP, Solutions Engineering, Arm
EETimes (March 10, 2025)
Silicon technologies define the billions of devices we use today, as well as powering solutions in the data center and cloud that are vital for processing in the age of AI. However, with the meteoric rise of AI creating yet more demand for compute and ongoing push for smaller processing nodes, the cost and complexity of chips continue to rise at an unprecedented rate.
In fact, according to McKinsey estimates, the total generative AI compute demand could reach 25×1030 FLOPs by 2030, which vastly exceeds the performance of current supercomputers and AI systems. Therefore, efficient AI processing through silicon remains a core consideration for the industry.
As a result, the semiconductor industry currently sits at an inflection point that will ultimately require a transformation in silicon design, development and deployment. The next big silicon supercycle will unleash life-changing innovation and decades of unprecedented engineering creativity.
Here are my seven predictions for how this will happen:
