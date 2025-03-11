Crypto Quantique demonstrating device security platform that accelerates CRA-compliant development

LONDON, UK - March 11, 2025 - Crypto Quantique, a provider of quantum-driven silicon IP and an end-to-end security platform for embedded devices, is demonstrating the QuarkLink Hybrid PQC security platform at Embedded World 2025 on booth 5-171. The company is also showcasing its latest analogue and digital silicon IP offerings for device security.

QuarkLink is an integrated, scalable, cloud-based software platform that reduces the time and expense of implementing all necessary security functions in embedded device IoT networks and industrial PCs by up to 10X. It manages device identities, supports secure boot and firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) updates, and the generation and management of security keys, digital certificates, and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). This uniquely comprehensive set of functions enables embedded device developers to achieve European Cyber Security Resilience Act (CRA) compliance for devices faster, at lower cost, and with lower risk.

CEO, Shahram Mossayebi, commented, “The clock is ticking on CRA, which was passed into law last year. The legislation will effectively mean that products must be capable of accepting secure FOTA updates by September 11, 2026, and full compliance with all other aspects of the act must be implemented by December 11, 2027. This can be a complicated process requiring embedded engineers to grapple with multiple tools, platforms and processes. QuarkLink addresses these challenges with an end-to-end feature set that will make life a lot easier for anyone with responsibility for their organisation’s cybersecurity, from developers to CSOs.”

QuarkLink integrates client libraries for popular MCU families, supports Linux distributions in industrial PCs. Recently updated with a post-quantum cryptographic algorithm, the platform provides security against classical attacks and future protection against threats from quantum computers. It also protects against “store-now/decrypt-later” attacks. In these, cybercriminals harvest encrypted data to decrypt in the future when more advanced computing resources become available.

Crypto Quantique will also be highlighting its growing family of lightweight root-of-trust silicon IP blocks and highly optimised cryptographic primitives. These are built upon the company’s proven physical unclonable function (PUF), QDID, and a quantum random number generator (QRNG), both of which are NIST compliant, PSA Level 2 Ready and CC EAL4+ compliant.

About Crypto Quantique

Based in London, UK, Crypto Quantique offers security products and services for silicon chip designers, embedded device developers and those responsible for managing embedded device (IoT) networks.

The company’s quantum-driven silicon IP produces high-entropy random number seeds for generating unique chip identities and cryptographic keys. These enable the design of secure microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-chip.

All products are designed to operate both now and in the post-quantum computing era.

More information is available at https://cryptoquantique.com.





