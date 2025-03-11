Allegro DVT Launches its First AI-Based Neural Video Processing IP
Grenoble, France — March 11, 2025 — Allegro DVT, a leader in video processing semiconductor solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, its first AI-based Neural Video Processing NVP300 IP. This groundbreaking product marks Allegro DVT’s commitment to embrace the AI revolution and push video quality to the next level, leveraging the advanced features and benefits of AI based video processing technologies.
The new NVP300 semiconductor IP features an optimized hardware implementation to deliver real-time AI processing of 4K video within best-in-class silicon area and power budget suitable for embedded products.
“We are thrilled to introduce our first AI-based Neural Video Processing IP to the market,” said Nouar Hamze, CEO at Allegro DVT. “The NVP300 represents a significant advancement in video processing technology offering stunning subjective video quality improvements. It will greatly benefit our customers to power their next generation video compression solutions.”
The launch of the AI-based Neural Video Processing NVP300 IP marks a major milestone for Allegro DVT as it continues to innovate and provide high-quality solutions to its customers.
About Allegro DVT
Allegro DVT is a world leading provider of digital video technology solutions including compliance streams and video codec semiconductor IPs focused on H.264, HEVC, VP9, AV1, VVC, LCEVC and AVM standards.
