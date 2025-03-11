Weebit Nano fully qualifies ReRAM module to AEC-Q100 for automotive applications

Achievement attests to the quality and reliability of Weebit ReRAM IP for automotive-grade products

HOD HASHARON, Israel – March 11, 2025 – Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) (Weebit or Company), a leading developer and licensor of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, has completed AEC-Q100 150°C operation qualification of its Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) module in semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology’s 130nm CMOS process.

This achievement confirms the quality and reliability of Weebit’s embedded ReRAM non-volatile memory (NVM) technology for high-temperature automotive applications.

AEC-Q100 is the standard automotive stress test qualification for integrated circuits (ICs). The Weebit ReRAM module was qualified according to the AEC-Q100 standard for Non-Volatile Memory including Program/Erase Endurance, Data Retention and High-Temperature Operating Life (HTOL) qualification tests. The qualification was achieved using a one-transistor one-resistor (1T1R) cell architecture, demonstrating stability at 150°C operation for up to 100K endurance cycles*, including cycling and post-cycling high-temperature data retention.

According to Yole Intelligence, part of Yole Group, the market for semiconductors in the automotive sector will grow from US$52 billion in 2023 to US$97 billion in 2029, with the number of semiconductor devices per car also continuing to grow**. Growth is driven largely by the adoption of more electrification and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), leading to the need for more advanced processing and more efficient power management, areas where ReRAM plays a key role.

Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said: “Full AEC-Q100 qualification is a key requirement for an NVM to be designed into automotive microcontrollers and other components. With this achievement, companies considering embedded NVM will know that the parameters of Weebit ReRAM align with the specifications of automakers, and this will continue to enhance our position in this domain.

“This qualification also has a much broader impact, beyond automotive, since many industrial and IoT applications, such as downhole tools, combustion engines, oil and gas and others, require high-temperature reliability and extended endurance. Achieving AEC-Q100 qualification influences numerous other applications too, as it gives designers confidence that the technology is very robust and reliable, even beyond their needs.

“We are confident that this further qualification will generate even stronger interest from potential customers that are seeking memory advancements with temperature reliability and extended endurance requirements.”

* flash equivalent

** https://www.yolegroup.com/product/report/semiconductor-trends-in-automotive-2024

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer and licensor of advanced semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, and 5G communications. Weebit ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See www.weebit-nano.com.





