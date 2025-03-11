Kudelski IoT and u-blox collaborate to bring advanced security to autonomous driving, drones and agricultural applications

Kudelski’s Security IP integrated with u-blox’s latest X20 all-band high-precision GNSS chipset provides highly robust security and trust for GNSS applications such as autonomous driving, drones and agricultural applications.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix, AZ and Zurich, Switzerland – March 11, 2025 – Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) and a world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, and u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, announced that the latest x20 chipset includes a highly robust security root-of-trust (RoT) based on security IPs provided by Kudelski IoT that safeguards both the x20 chipset itself against attack but also guarantees the protection of applications and data using the x20.

A root-of-trust (RoT) is a foundational element in secure systems, providing a reliable source for critical security functions such as authentication, integrity verification, and data confidentiality. In GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems) applications, the root-of-trust is crucial for ensuring the security and reliability of position, navigation, and timing (PNT) data, especially in environments vulnerable to spoofing or tampering.

The new x20 platform is designed for industrial automation, automotive, and other applications that require centimeter-level position accuracy in challenging environments, as well as time synchronization applications for critical infrastructure systems and therefore highly robust security is indispensable in safeguarding the growing ecosystem of GNSS-dependent technologies and applications. The platform comes with end-to-end security functions, including system authentication via secure boot and secure firmware update, message authentication, and encryption with built-in secure root of trust (RoT) provided by Kudelski. The platform also supports Galileo OSNMA authentication combined with advanced jamming and spoofing detection and mitigation.

"It’s really exciting to see innovative companies such as u-blox integrate our security IP into their latest and most exciting products," said Conor Ryan, VP of Product Management for Kudelski IoT.

“u-blox has always been focused on providing high quality and secure products and the x20 follows in this tradition and raises the bar in terms of its in-build security capabilities. As our products are deployed in many critical and sensitive areas, we believe that highly robust hardware root-of-trust is an indispensable feature and are delighted to collaborate with Kudelski IoT on this topic” said Markus Usher, VP of POS business unit at u-blox.

