BOS Semiconductors Signed Development Contract for ADAS Chiplet SoC with an European OEM

The development contract includes BOS’ s recently introduced Eagle-N (250 TOPS of automotive AI accelerator) and Eagle-A (stand-alone ADAS SoC) in the chiplet system configuration using a high-speed UCIe interface.

Seoul, Korea -- March 12, 2025 – BOS Semiconductors (BOS) and an European OEM have signed an agreement to collaborate on developing an ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) chiplet-based SoC (System on Chip) for the OEM’s next generation automotive system. The partnership will encompass the entire development process, from architectural design of the SOC to vehicle system validation and ADAS AI software optimization. This collaboration includes BOS’ recently introduced Eagle-N (Automotive chiplet AI accelerator) and Eagle-A (Stand-alone ADAS SoC) in the chiplet system configuration utilizing an UCIe interface.

Eagle-N, 250TOPS of Automotive AI Accelerator

“It is our privilege to announce the signing of the ADAS chiplet-based SoC development agreement with our lead customer,” said Jaehong Park, CEO and founder of BOS Semiconductors. “We believe that our Eagle SoC family will offer a compelling alternative choice in the automotive industry, providing a full range SoC portfolio covering low-end, mid-range and high-end ADAS applications. These applications excel in performance, cost effectiveness, power efficiency, AI software optimization, and system software reusability. We deeply appreciate the trust this European OEM has placed in our technical capability, and we admire their visionary approach and commitment to innovation in advancing new technologies.”

Chiplet Architecture for Automotive

In the automotive industry, ADAS solutions have become essential for enhancing vehicle safety and enabling autonomous driving technologies. As the industry progresses toward higher levels of autonomy, from Level 2 to Level 3, Level 4 and beyond, ADAS systems increasingly rely on real-time data processing. This has led to a growing demand for powerful, energy-efficient semiconductors. However, traditional monolithic semiconductor designs face significant challenges in scalability, flexibility, cost competitiveness and performance optimization. Chiplet-based architectures present a promising solution by enabling a modular design that integrates smaller, cost-effective specialized chips customized for specific ADAS functions. The BOS Eagle chiplet SoC family is set to address these challenges and drive the future of autonomous driving forward.

Eagle, ADAS Chiplet SoC Family

Eagle-N, the first product of the Eagle ADAS SoC family is the industry’s first automotive chiplet AI accelerator SoC with up to 250 dense TOPS NPU along with PCIe Gen5/UCIe interfaces to build add-on AI subsystem for autonomous driving functions and immersive in-cabin experiences. The evaluation samples will be available in April 2025 and mass production will be ready in 2026.

Eagle-A, the second product of the Eagle ADAS SoC family, is the stand-alone ADAS SoC which supports Camera/LiDAR/Radar fusion sensing and complex CPU/GPU workloads along with a powerful AI NPU processor and PCIe Gen5/UCIe interfaces. The evaluation sample will be available in 1Q 2027 and mass production will be ready in 2028.

Leveraging Eagle-A and Eagle-N, BOS will formulate an ADAS chiplet system using one, two or three Eagle-N chips and one Eagle-A chip. This approach enables scalable and flexible system configuration, supporting Level 2, 3 and Level 4 autonomous driving vehicles.

About BOS Semiconductors

BOS Semiconductors is an automotive fabless company, led by Dr. Jaehong Park, a former executive vice president of Samsung Semiconductor S.LSI and Foundry business. Headquartered in South Korea, there are regional offices in Vietnam and Germany. BOS is specialized to develop AI and NPU focused advanced ADAS and IVI SoCs and sub systems to bring more valuable and alternative solutions into the automotive industry. More information can be found at www.bos-semi.com.





