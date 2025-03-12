CAST and Shikino High-Tech Partner to Expand Silicon IP Offerings and Market Reach

Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey — March 12th, 2025 — CAST, a leading provider of silicon intellectual property (IP) solutions, and Shikino High-Tech Co., Ltd., a Japanese company specializing in semiconductor design, imaging, sensing, and testing technologies, announced a new strategic partnership aiming at expanding both companies’ reach and offerings in the global semiconductor market.

Under the partnership, CAST will promote and make available Shikino High-Tech’s IP cores worldwide, beginning with imaging and compression technologies such as JPEG-XL and potentially expanding into additional areas in the future. At the same time, Shikino High-Tech will act as CAST’s representative in Japan, helping to bring CAST’s silicon-proven IP cores to a broader range of Japanese customers.

“We are honored to partner with CAST, which holds a diverse range of IPs and operates in the global market. We look forward to expanding both our businesses through this partnership,” said Shinichi Takahashi, Senior Managing Director at Shikino High-Tech.

“We are excited to partner with Shikino High-Tech, whose sterling reputation and strong connections in the Japanese industry will help even more Japanese firms benefit from the Better IP Experience that comes with IP cores from CAST,” said Nikos Zervas, CEO at CAST. “We are also honored to work with Shikino High-Tech to offer their world-class imaging and compression technology to the global marketplace as part of the proven CAST IP cores product portfolio.”

Representation of CAST in Japan by Shikino High-Tech and addition of Shikino-developed products to CAST’s IP offerings begin later next quarter. (Email CAST Sales for early information.)

About Shikino High-Tech

Shikino High-Tech Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based technology company specializing in semiconductor design, ASIC and FPGA development, imaging and sensing camera solutions, and high-precision testing equipment. With a focus on low-power, high-performance, and highly reliable technologies, Shikino serves industries including automotive, industrial automation, and consumer electronics, delivering innovative solutions for embedded systems and advanced semiconductor applications. Learn more at www.shikino.co.jp

About CAST

Computer Aided Software Technologies, Inc. (CAST) is a silicon IP provider founded in 1993. The company’s ASIC and FPGA IP product line includes microcontrollers and processors; compression engines for data, images, and video; interfaces for automotive, aerospace, and other applications; various common peripheral devices; and comprehensive SoC security modules. Learn more by visiting www.cast-inc.com.





