Intel's New CEO Called "Strong Choice" to Respin Company

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (March 13, 2025)

Intel’s new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, is a good choice to turn the struggling U.S. chipmaker around, according to analysts who spoke to EE Times.

Tan, an industry veteran, is rejoining the Intel board after departing in August 2024, the company said in an announcement yesterday. He succeeds interim Co-CEOs David Zinsner and Michelle Holthaus. Zinsner will keep his position as executive VP and CFO, while Holthaus will remain CEO of Intel Products.

