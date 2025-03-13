Intel's New CEO Called "Strong Choice" to Respin Company
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (March 13, 2025)
Intel’s new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, is a good choice to turn the struggling U.S. chipmaker around, according to analysts who spoke to EE Times.
Tan, an industry veteran, is rejoining the Intel board after departing in August 2024, the company said in an announcement yesterday. He succeeds interim Co-CEOs David Zinsner and Michelle Holthaus. Zinsner will keep his position as executive VP and CFO, while Holthaus will remain CEO of Intel Products.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Lip-Bu Tan quit Intel board after "differences" with CEO, says Reuters
- CEO Interview: Cadence's Tan plans to build on analog strength
- Intel Elects Lip-Bu Tan to Its Board of Directors
- Cadence Announces Anirudh Devgan to Become CEO in December 2021; Lip-Bu Tan to Transition to Role of Executive Chairman at That Time
- Cadence Appoints Lip-Bu Tan President and Chief Executive Officer
Breaking News
- Intel's New CEO Called "Strong Choice" to Respin Company
- GUC Announces Successful Launch of Industry's First 32G UCIe Silicon on TSMC 3nm and CoWoS Technology
- Omni Design Technologies Opens Austin Design Center
- Allegro DVT Acquires Vicuesoft to Build a Worldwide Leader in Video Codecs Compliance and Analysis Solutions
- Axelera AI and Kudelski IoT Partner for Next-Generation Edge Intelligent Ecosystem
Most Popular
- Lip-Bu Tan quit Intel board after "differences" with CEO, says Reuters
- BOS Semiconductors Signed Development Contract for ADAS Chiplet SoC with an European OEM
- Arm Kleidi Arrives in Automotive Markets to Accelerate Performance for AI-based Applications
- Vector Informatik and Synopsys Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Software-Defined Vehicle Development
- BrainChip Demonstrates Event-based Vision at Embedded World 2025